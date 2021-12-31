Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine

Premchai Karnasuta, former boss of Italian–Thai Development, now behind bars for hunting and killing wildlife, is “doing fine” according to officials. The Bangkok Post reports that the Corrections Department have confirmed Premchai is sleeping well in prison and has completed an initial 21-day stay in a Covid-19 quarantine area.

He will now begin a second 21-day quarantine period inside the prison’s detention zone. Premchai is incarcerated at Thong Pha Phum prison in the western province of Kanchanaburi. Tawatchai Chaiwat head of the Corrections Department, says that after that, he’ll be transferred to his cell, as is the standard process for all new inmates. Tawatchai says Premchai has had a medical examination and is doing well.

On December 8, the Supreme Court sentenced Premchai to 3 years and 3 months in prison for hunting and killing a rare black leopard in the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi 4 years ago.

The jailed tycoon’s wife, Kanita Karnasuta, has submitted a letter to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, asking that her husband be transferred to hospital. In the letter, she lists a number of his ailments, which include high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. He has also recently had eye surgery. Kanita has voiced concern that her husband could contract Covid-19 in prison, arguing that his chronic illnesses put him at greater risk from the virus.

The Bangkok Post reports that Tawatchai has responded by saying any decision to transfer Premchai to hospital will be left up to the prison doctor. He says if the doctor believes the prison’s medical equipment and supplies are not sufficient to treat Premchai, he could be transferred to hospital.

“All inmates are treated in accordance with human rights principles, which include equal access to health services. There are no privileges for any particular group of people.”

