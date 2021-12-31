Connect with us

Crime

Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Screenshot from You Tube/NBT WORLD

Premchai Karnasuta, former boss of Italian–Thai Development, now behind bars for hunting and killing wildlife, is “doing fine” according to officials. The Bangkok Post reports that the Corrections Department have confirmed Premchai is sleeping well in prison and has completed an initial 21-day stay in a Covid-19 quarantine area.

He will now begin a second 21-day quarantine period inside the prison’s detention zone. Premchai is incarcerated at Thong Pha Phum prison in the western province of Kanchanaburi. Tawatchai Chaiwat head of the Corrections Department, says that after that, he’ll be transferred to his cell, as is the standard process for all new inmates. Tawatchai says Premchai has had a medical examination and is doing well.

On December 8, the Supreme Court sentenced Premchai to 3 years and 3 months in prison for hunting and killing a rare black leopard in the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi 4 years ago.

The jailed tycoon’s wife, Kanita Karnasuta, has submitted a letter to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, asking that her husband be transferred to hospital. In the letter, she lists a number of his ailments, which include high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. He has also recently had eye surgery. Kanita has voiced concern that her husband could contract Covid-19 in prison, arguing that his chronic illnesses put him at greater risk from the virus.

The Bangkok Post reports that Tawatchai has responded by saying any decision to transfer Premchai to hospital will be left up to the prison doctor. He says if the doctor believes the prison’s medical equipment and supplies are not sufficient to treat Premchai, he could be transferred to hospital.

“All inmates are treated in accordance with human rights principles, which include equal access to health services. There are no privileges for any particular group of people.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
ThaiEyes
2021-12-31 10:44
Really who cares if he is “doing well”? Nobody does well in prison. If he’s doing well then he has help of some sort paying for protection, cigarettes or something else?
image
Graham
2021-12-31 10:59
Oh for sure he will be getting some beneficial treatment, certainly won't be living the same as general population in prison, he probably has a private room. 555
image
whitesnake
2021-12-31 11:29
I knew all along he was just scamming in order to get out! Keep the fat get in there!
image
McDoodle
2021-12-31 13:08
Sorry to hear this. Maybe he's been out and on a special "slow loris diet", since he can no longer eat a panther. This POS should have been left to sweat it out with all the other criminals in prison.…
