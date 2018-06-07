The heavy rainfall this week (mostly Tuesday morning between 6-8am) caused severe flash flooding which Kamala locals say is the worst they’ve seen in 20 years.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says, “The rainfall on June 5 reached 147 millilitres, we think even more in Kamala. After the inspection, locals in Kamala all say that they have never seen flooding like this anytime during the past 20 years.”

“We have declared parts of Kamala a disaster area”.

Read more about Tuesday morning’s flooding HERE.

“Kamala is surrounded by mountains and the water was trying to escape to the lowest areas. Water from Bang Wan Canal was flowing and overflowed in some areas with catastrophic results. Houses and properties were damaged from the flooding around the canal.”

“Phuket has 31 rain gauges for rainfall measurement. We are planning with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) to link this information with smartphones so we can better monitor high rainfall as it happens and respond faster.”

“Censor devices will be installed with rain gauges at headwater areas. People will be warned about heavy rainfall in order to prepare for flash flooding and landslides.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong