Hua Hin

Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ban Muang is reporting that the passport office hopes to have between 3000 and 4000 Thais apply for passports at their mobile ‘issuing office’ set up at the provincial HQ in Prachuap Khiri Khan this week.

This is the third time that the well-received service is in town. Ban Muang says that it will run every day until next Monday, including on the weekend. Hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm and the service promises to complete each application, if the ID cards are valid, within only 20 minutes.

The cost of a passport is 1,000 baht with a 40 baht EMS delivery fee to the customer’s door within two weeks. Local Prachuap mayor Songkiat Limarunrak was on hand to welcome the service to the area.

So we’re now looking forward to the roll out of a mobile service for 90 day reporting and visa extensions.

SOURCE: Ban Muang

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Hua Hin

Visitors flooding back to the Pa La-U waterfall

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

Pa La-U waterfall, 60 kilometers west of Hua Hin, has reopened following weeks of closure due to the high volumes of water cascading, making it unsafe for visitors.

News Talk Online reports that the waterfall, popular for both Thai and foreign tourists, was closed during the bad weather in the region.

Authorities proudly announced that visitors to the scenic waterfall had raised 35,610 baht for national park coffers in a single day on Wednesday when it re-opened. Kaeng Krachan park chief Mana Permpoon said that lots of visitors were coming to see the waterfall in full flight.

On Wednesday 83 Thai adults and children and 99 foreign adults and children visited.

SOURCE: Talk News Online

Hua Hin

Public servant found dead in car near Ch-aam Beach

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

A public officer from Samut Sakhon province has been found dead on Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province. The body of community development official, 30 year old Thanawat Worapian, was found reclined in the driver’s seat of his car at 5pm on Thursday.

Local residents called police after they saw him lying unconscious in the car that had been parked there for three days. A propane stove was found to have been lit and placed on the floor in front of the front passenger’s seat. Two empty beer cans and a whisky bottle were also found in the car.

Police identified the man from his government official ID card. Thanawat was an operations officer for community development.

The body was taken to Cha-am Hospital for post mortem.

STORY: The Nation
Hua Hin

Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket - Newshawk

Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.

In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning's peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island's main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island's busy Samkong underpass intersection.

Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.

The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents th...
