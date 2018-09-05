Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Ban Muang is reporting that the passport office hopes to have between 3000 and 4000 Thais apply for passports at their mobile ‘issuing office’ set up at the provincial HQ in Prachuap Khiri Khan this week.

This is the third time that the well-received service is in town. Ban Muang says that it will run every day until next Monday, including on the weekend. Hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm and the service promises to complete each application, if the ID cards are valid, within only 20 minutes.

The cost of a passport is 1,000 baht with a 40 baht EMS delivery fee to the customer’s door within two weeks. Local Prachuap mayor Songkiat Limarunrak was on hand to welcome the service to the area.

So we’re now looking forward to the roll out of a mobile service for 90 day reporting and visa extensions.

SOURCE: Ban Muang