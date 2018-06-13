News
Female van driver, Chinese tourists injured in Phuket van crash
Ten people were in a passenger van when it slammed into a power pole yesterday afternoon (June 12). The female van driver has sustained serious injuries.
Thalang Police were notified of the accident at 3.30pm on the Thepkrasattri – Nai Yang Road north of Thalang. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged Toyota van smashed into a power pole.
The female driver was later identified as 36 year old Ketsinee Rachana who was seriously injured. Rescue workers freed her from the van and she was taken to Thalang Hospital.
Five Chinese tourist passengers have sustained minor injuries while one Chinese tourist ended up with a broken arm. They were all taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment and observation. Two Chinese tourists who weren”t injured have already been sent back to the Phuket International Airport to continue their journeys.
Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop says, “The van driver with eight Chinese tourists and one tour guide were travelling to the Phuket International Airport. We believe the driver fell asleep at wheel and lost control of the van, crashing into two power poles.
Police will continue their investigation while the hospital has been informed to conduct drug and alcohol blood tests with the driver.
- Kritsada Mueanhawong
News Desk
Student falls out of the back of School songtaew in Nonthaburi
Who was at fault? The student or the songtaew driver?
A female student has fallen out the back of a moving songtaew on her way to school, captured on a dash cam.
Daily News is reporting that the footage shows the girl with her satchel fall as the vehicle made off in front of the Chao Phraya market in Nonthaburi. The girl gets up, makes her way to the side of the road and is comforted by a policeman. The driver appears oblivious that one of his passengers had fallen off the back.
The video was posted by Kohchnan Saisutswat on Facebook who offered some hashtags to inspire the discussion:
#song thaew leaves fast
#student had no place to stand for an adequate hold
#vehicle was overloaded
#lucky no following traffic was driving fast
#accidents always happen
Watch the video HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
News
Chinese tour bus crash on Kata hill
A Chinese tour bus has collided with a pickup truck then ended up dangling precariously down the hill. 33 Chinese tourists have luckily escaped from serious injury.
Karon Police were notified about the incident on Patak Road in front of the Kata power plant at 11.05pm last night (June 12).
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a white tour bus emblazoned with ‘Eakkarin Nirat’ in amongst the banana trees off the side of the road. 33 Chinese, who were mostly uninjured, were in panic inside the tour bus. Three metres away was a damaged Toyota pickup truck.
The bus driver, Chaipohn Samerpak, told police that they were heading from Chalong. When they came to that section of the hill, he claims the tour bus brakes failed. The bus collided with the parked pickup truck before careering over the side of the hill.
Chinese tourists were helped from the bus and then transferred to another vehicle to a hotel.
Police have conducted an alcohol breath test with the driver but nothing was detected. However police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the accident.
Bangkok
Meet Bangkok’s friendly neighbourhood midwife
A traffic police captain, trained under a project initiated by HM the late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, has helped another mother deliver a baby girl. This is the 33rd child born with his assistance.
Pol Captain Pichet Wisetchok, a deputy inspector of Traffic Police Sub-division 6, rushed to M Palace Apartment on Soi Chokchai 4 in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district at 6.20am yesterday morning when he was informed that a woman was in labour and might be unable to get to her local hospital in time.
Finding 27 year old Iraya Deeprasit in labour in her bathtub, he helped her give birth to a girl weighing 3.1 kilograms. After the girl – Iraya’s second child – was delivered safely, a medical team from Rajvithi Hospital arrived and took care of the mother and baby, before taking them to Paolo Hospital on Soi Chokchai 4.
Pichet is well-known among social networkers who have been tracking his record of assisting mothers to delivery on roads or in other emergency cases. His fans say he is more capable than a gynaecologist.
Pichet was trained under a project initiated by the late King when Bangkok’s traffic congestion had become so bad that pregnant women were often caught in traffic and had to give birth on the city’s streets.
SOURCE: The Nation
