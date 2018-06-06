The Phuket PR Office has announced that the Darasamuth Underpass (adjacent to Central Festival) will close from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 7) while workers repair light bulbs. The announcement from the Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohanut.

Mr Somwang says, “both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be temporary closed. Workers will be carrying out repairs and replacing light bulbs as part of the normal schedule maintenance from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (June 7).”

“We apologise for any inconvenience during the maintenance works.”

