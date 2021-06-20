Chon Buri
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Recently, a man in Bang Lamung, a district in the eastern Thai province of Chon Buri, returned a missing parakeet to its owner. The delighted owner repaid the man with a BBQ dinner.
42 year old construction contractor, Wanlop Ratkajorn, managed to catch the ring necked parakeet, named Kao Pod (corn), to 39 year old Puwadet Lertsiri who works as a bank staffer in Pattaya.
Wanlop told Thai media:
“Yesterday morning before I went to work I found the yellow parakeet at my house in Soi Khao Talo. It was weak so I caught it and put it in a cage. I gave some bananas and water to the parakeet. I posted on social media to find its owner as I knew this was not a typical bird for the Pattaya area”.
Puwadet then saw the messages and replied. He provided pictures of the parakeet to verify that he was in fact the owner of the bird.
To show his gratitude for reuniting him with his bird, Puwadet cooked Mookata (Thai style BBQ). The two men ate together. It was not reported if the BBQ included chicken.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
