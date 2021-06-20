Thailand
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
A recent poll from Suan Dusit has indicated that schools, students and parents are “not ready” for online learning.
The poll, conducted by Suan Dusit of Suan Dusit University from June 14 to June 17 provides several reasons why many are not ready for online learning.
The poll, which queried 3,749 people such as: school administrators, teachers, students/students’ parents, on their feelings toward online learning.
The poll shows:
- 51.35% of the respondents said that they currently not for online learning
- 63.30% said the Thai educational system is not ready for virtual teaching
- 77.18% of teachers said that online capabilities are subpar
- 66.16% of parents are worried that their children cannot concentrate fully
- 74.25% of students are worried that they might have difficulties understanding their teachers
- 62.22% of the respondents would prefer if the state provided devices to the students and schools to assist in online learning
- 33.57% believe that online learning “will affect” young children’s education
However, Dr Uah-aree Chanthor, who is the head of the learning system development section of the Faculty of Education at Suan Dusit University, cautions the public that online learning is a novel experience. Further, it should be looked at as a challenge and not a hindrance to learning.
Dr Uah went on to say that everyone who is worried should take a more “digital mindset”. And to be more opened minded. Dr Uah says teachers must adjust their teaching methods to suit the new conditions.
Despite most schools reopening in Thailand, schools in the Deep Red zones remain based online.
Earlier today, the Thaiger reported that multiple schools in Chiang Rai had closed due to infections being found. On Wednesday, 6 schools in the northern province of Phitsanulok also closed after infections were discovered.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts