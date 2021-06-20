Connect with us

Thai Life

Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown

Jack Arthur

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Screen shot/Euronews

Step aside Aslan, there’s a new mythical lion in town. A Thai zoo up in the northern province of Khon Kaen is claiming they have a lion that can predict the Euro 2020 football matches.

The lion, a 5 year old white lion named “Boy”, has supposedly correctly predicted 4 Euro 2020 matches. The lion lives and does his sports related future telling from the Khon Kaen Zoo.

The lion/seer predicts the future winner by grabbing meat that is labelled with a national flag by a wire held above the pen.

The canine prophet has successfully called the matches of world champions and tournament favourites. It is not known if the Lion has put his soothsaying abilities toward predicting other matters, such as the July 1 Sandbox.

The 4 legged diviner also forecasted, fittingly, the “Thee lions” win of England over Croatia.

However, the lion’s abilities are not infallible. He incorrectly called Spain’s draw with Sweden.

Obkaew Janpatun from the Khon Kaen Zoo says:

“He previously predicted other football matches but the predictions were not accurate”.

Last Friday, Boy tantalised sports and gambling fans when he ostensibly called a draw between England and Scotland. Boy had lunged at the meat and both English and Scottish meat fell.

However, after zoo staff scrutinised video foot, they determined Boy has clearly indicated the Scottish meat. This would imply that Boy had prophesied a win for the Tartan Army.

It would seem Boy’s initial prediction was correct as yesterday England and Scotland came to a draw.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thai Life10 seconds ago

Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Tourism3 mins ago

Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Tourism4 hours ago

Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drugs18 hours ago

Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Politics19 hours ago

Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Medical20 hours ago

Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Tourism1 day ago

Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending