Chon Buri
Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
An unspeakable tragedy stuck in Chon Buri, as a father driving a tractor accidentally ran over and killed his 2 year old daughter. The horrific accident happened on a farm in the Bowin district of the Eastern province on Thursday.
Police responded to the accident to find the distraught 27 year old father mourning his dead little daughter. He told investigators that he had warned the young girl previously about playing around the tractor, instructing her not to get near it when he was operating it.
The man had been using the tractor to move piles of dirt in the That Thong subdistrict when the horrendous accident occurred. Police received a report about the incident and raced to the scene with rescue workers.
But it was already too late. The 2 year old girl had been crushed to death by the tractor, dying nearly instantly. The Pattaya News reports that she suffered severe head injuries and was already died by the time rescue workers arrived.
The grieving father immediately told police that he had accidentally run over his own daughter with the tractor after repeatedly warning her about the dangers of playing near it. The district police officers on the scene brought him to the Bowin Police Station for further questioning.
The 2 year old daughter’s crushed body was transported to a nearby hospital for a full autopsy.
Thailand has already suffered the loss of young life as the incident happened on the same day as the tragic mass school shooting at a nursery daycare in the Northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.
