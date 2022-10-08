Phuket and Chon Buri Governors enact school safety measures

Following the tragic massacre at the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery school, governors around Thailand are legislating tough safety measures. They hope to prevent the next extreme incident before it can happen. Both Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong signed orders to put strict protocols into place.

The mass shooting that spurred the governors to action took place just two days ago but has shaken locals in the Uthai Sawan district and people across Thailand. The death toll has risen to 38 people on the shooting spree by a former police officer, with 10 more sustaining serious injuries.

Their Majesties the King and Queen have visited the site of the attack along with newly reinstated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

In Phuket, Governor Narong held a meeting yesterday morning at the Phuket Provincial Hall. The officers who attended the meeting held a moment of silence lasting one minute to honour the brutally slain children and victims of the mass shooting.

Governor Narong told The Phuket Express that guns need to be checked, but violators of drug laws, especially members of the government, need to be prosecuted. He urged people who witness illegal drug use to call 1567, a hotline to report drugs.

“We should have strict measurements, especially for illegal drug suppression to prevent any similar incidents. If any government officers are involved with illegal drugs, they must face legal action. Firearms possession must be strictly checked too.”

Meanwhile, across the country in Chon Buri, the Governor there called for security surveillance in schools in the province. The Pattaya News reported that Governor Thawatchai signed a new directive yesterday, just one day after the mass shooting.

He ordered that all childcare centres in the province must have active surveillance on the premise. The directive went into effect immediately.

Governor Thawatchai instructed leaders in every area and district, including Pattaya’s mayor, to increase CCTV security cameras at all childcare locations. The new order instructed cameras to be placed at all entry and exit points in hopes of quickly identifying and preventing another massacre from occurring in a school.