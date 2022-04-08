Chon Buri man allegedly threatens to attack wife while reportedly high on meth

A Chon Buri man allegedly threatened to attack his wife yesterday in Panat Nikhom district. The man’s mother said that in the past, her son had hit his brother. The mother, Sompean Saminyae, told The Pattaya News about her son’s violent outburst.

“He destroyed the door to our house. I asked him to stop but he did not listen to me before I called police”.

Panat Nikhom police found the man, Pongsakorn Saminyae, who is 35 years old, in an agitated state. Pongsakorn ran from the police when he saw them arrive at his house. He ran into a nearby forest, forcing police to chase him for over two kilometres. The police then took him to Panat Nikhom Police Station, where they reportedly found methamphetamine in his urine.

Pongsakorn now faces multiple charges including assault, drug usage, and refusing lawful orders from a member of law enforcement.

There have been other reports of domestic violence in Chon Buri recently. Earlier this week, another Chon Buri man allegedly beat his wife after a TikTok video she made of their daughter went viral. The video showed their daughter begging for leftover soup from a street vendor. The man allegedly accused his wife of being unfaithful. In a fatal incident last week, one Chon Buri man shot and killed his son, and wounded his wife, while his son was reporting to enrol at school. Reports said the man physically assaulted his wife the month before, and she filed a complaint with the Samet police station against her husband for physical assault and knife attacks.

The week before that, another man in Chon Buri stabbed his sister to death in an argument. The man told law enforcement he and his sister had argued over his drinking habits, and he was so offended by her “false accusations” that he decided to stab her to death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News