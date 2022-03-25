Drunk man stabs sister to death in argument over his drinking, Chon Buri

Sri Racha police report that a drunk man appeared completely remorseless after he stabbed his sister to death in their hotel room in Sri Racha in Chonburi province. The man stabbed his sister multiple times in the head. Sri Racha Police were notified about the stabbing on Wednesday. The man is now in custody at the Nong Kham Police Station, and faces charges of first degree murder.

The man told law enforcement he and his sister had argued over his drinking habits, and he was so offended by her “false accusations” that he decided to stab her to death. Even though he admitted he was drunk at the time, he insisted he didn’t have a drinking problem.

The man named is Tay Mi, and is 45 years old. His sister was Nu Nu Way. She was 40 years old. Both are Myanmar nationals.

Police found a kitchen knife near Nu Nu’s body.

Another stabbing attack happened in Thailand last week. A woman stabbed a man to death in Samut Prakan, claiming the man chased her son with a wooden stick. The woman’s son, Vorakan, told police he been drinking with the man and a group of their friends, when the two got into a fight. The fight began when Vorakan asked the man for marijuana.

