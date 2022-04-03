Connect with us

Chon Buri

Chon Buri man shoots and kills son, wounds wife, before killing himself

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Chonradsadornumrung School, where the shooting happened, photo by Soranun Sukjit on Facebook.

A man shot and killed his son before killing himself at a school in Mueang district of Chon Buri province yesterday. The father and son both had gunshot wounds on their heads. The man also shot and wounded his wife, who was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital.

The wife, Arissara, had arrived at the school with their son first. The son, who was 13 years old, was reporting to enrol at school, as it was the day for all new students to enrol. The man, Anucha, arrived at the school in a different car later. The couple reportedly had a tense quarrel before Anucha shot his son and wife, shortly before shooting and killing himself.

One neighbour told Thai media that Anucha and Arissara often fought. Other reports say Anucha physically assaulted Arissara last month, and she filed a complaint with the Samet police station against her husband for physical assault and knife attacks. Police plan to question Arissara later.

Police and rescue workers say they found all three family members lying on the ground inside the school compound. Thai media reports that Anucha shot his son first, and then Arissara, before turning the gun on himself.

Arissara is 49 years old, and Anucha is 50 years old. Their son’s name has not yet been reported.

This news comes just one week after another another man in Chon Buri stabbed his sister to death in an argument. The incident happened in Sri Racha.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-04-03 10:59
    What a deranged and selfish bastard. If he wanted to commit suicide, he should have just done it.
    image
    WHITEOMORN
    2022-04-03 12:21
    Loss of face is huge here & lives have been taken as a result. It is frightening, but his thinking was that if he couldn't get the family back together, then the family needed to be ended. I would be…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-03 12:33
    And this is why I hope there is some sort of a hell.
    image
    PATRIQUE
    2022-04-03 12:43
    Very difficult , to imagine a mature human being with 50 years on his back has behaved completely normal and than just does this . On the other side in split up situations I have seen many men or women…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

