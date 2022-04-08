Kerry Express delivers FREE Covid care boxes to patients self-isolating at home

Thailand’s popular parcel deliver company Kerry Express is distributing their free “Kerry Care Box” to asymptomatic Covid patients who are self-isolating at home from now until after the Songkran festival. Face masks, paracetamol pills, cough syrup, alcohol, Fa Talai Jon herbal capsules and a thermometer are among the supplies included in the bundle for those who require at-home treatment during the next few weeks. You can apply for them here.

In Thailand, people who test positive for Covid-19 but have mild or no symptoms are classified in the “green” zone for symptom severity. Healthcare specialists often encourage such patients to isolate themselves at home. Kerry Care Boxes are being sent to the homes of green-zoned Covid patients who apply from April 7 to 21, according to Kerry Express chief operations officer Warawut Natpradith…

“Kerry Express is ready to take part in the effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand.”

SOURCE: Nation