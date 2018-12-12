Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial
by Natthawat Laping
The large mural depicting “The Heroes” from the dramatic cave rescue in Chiang Rai in June/July this year has now been installed at the new memorial pavilion at the mouth of the Tham Luang cave.
The 14×3 metre canvas was moved from Wat Rong Khun this morning, along with another two paintings of the smaller size (each is 4 x 3 metre) under the title “Nang Non”. One was created by National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and the other created by various northern artists.
Somluk Pantiboon, the artist who led the team that built the teak pavilion commemorating the rescue of the 13 members of the Mu Pa football club from flooded Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district in June and July, said the facility was 95 per cent complete.
He credited the fast pace of construction to the dedication of those involved, adding that such a project would normally take 18 months rather than four.
Somluk said setting the pillars revealed a fine, soft soil rendered golden in colour due to its high iron oxide content. They mixed it with the concrete used for parts of the structure.
“The soil is yellow, just like the mud that oozed out of the cave during the rescue mission,” he said.
Those parts of the pavilion have a unique golden hue as a result, negating the need for exterior paint and nicely matching the colour of the teak.
Somluk’s team has also prepared a site in front of the pavilion where a statue of Lt-Commander Saman Gunan, the former Navy Seal who died during the rescue mission, will be erected on Thursday.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars
PHOTOS: CNN.com, The National, Amazon.com
On June 23 2018, the world first heard about the disappearance of 12 Thai boys, the young Mu Pa football team and their assistant coach, in a cave system in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.
“When the cave was unexpectedly flooded, the boys, aged between 11 and 16, and 24 year old Ekapol “Coach Ek” Jantawong, were trapped deep inside, with no means of communication with the outside world. Only a scooter and 11 bicycles they had left in the bushes outside the cave offered a clue to their whereabouts.”
When the boys failed to return home that night it was their head coach and distraught parents who rushed to the cave, and began calling out for their boys.
“The only answer came from the cave itself, the echoes bouncing the names back at them” writes Journalist Matt Gutman in his new book, The Boys in the Cave: Deep Inside the Impossible Rescue in Thailand.
Chief national correspondent for America’s ABC News, Mat Gutman covered the rescue operation on location. His account is well researched, including interviews with dozens of local witnesses, experts and rescuers. As the first published work on the incident (many more of which are expected to follow) there is high expectations for it to be made into a feature film.
The story appears to be made for the big screen; as a desperate situation brings an international team of experts to pull off an almost lunatic escape plan in a complex underwater cave system. The book chronicles the background of all the boys and their assistant coach and how they struggled to find higher ground as they were forced deeper into the caves.
How they practiced meditation to help pass the hours submerged in almost total darkness, managing what little food and light they had. A small army being formed outside the caves, desperate to rescue the boys, with international help eventually arriving to help give another perspective to the problem.
The book follows the arrival of foreigners whilst the local community comes together to help the group of young men escape what to some seemed to be a lost cause, and then succeed.
Since the events in the book the boys and their coach were ordained as monk novices (except for one), travel the US, appear on the ‘Ellen Show’ and meet and train with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Come the final page, and despite the death of retired Thai Seal Saman Gunan, who perished while laying guidelines in a flooded passage, the reader of The Boys in the Cave will be forgiven for repeating the rescue camp’s battle cry of “Hooyah!”, and joyfully punching the air.
SOURCE: The Daily Star
Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week
A drug suspect has been killed in shootout with soldiers.
A drug suspect has been shot dead during a shootout with soldiers in Chiang Rai province. An estimated 15 million methamphetamine pills were found in the back of the man’s pickup.
Soldiers came under fire late on Thursday night from the pickup truck in an apparent bid by the driver to flee from a checkpoint.
Soldiers returned fire and chased the vehicle. The shooting continued as the suspect vehicle drove from Wiang Chai district to Muang district where the pickup finally lost control and crashed into the roadside.
When soldiers checked the vehicle, they found the body of the drug suspect, identified only as Anat, a 30 year old Chiang Rai resident.
Next to his body was a gun and in the bed of his pickup were at least 30 sacks of methamphetamine. Authorities estimated the haul at 15 million methamphetamine tablets.Authorities believe the suspect was affiliated with the gang that lost another member on Tuesday in an extrajudicial killing where 6.1 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai’s Doi Luang district.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai
PHOTO: Chiang Rai and Myanmar border at Mae Sai
A drug mule has been shot dead on the border between Chiang Rai and Myanmar, and 350,000 methamphetamine pills were seized following a clash between an Army task force and a group of drug smugglers.
The commander of the Pha Muang Taskforce says the incident happened at 12.30am along the Myanmar border in Ban Sri Pa Daeng village in Tambon Koh Chang of Mae Sai district.
According to reports, Troops patrolling the area saw a group of 15 men carrying backpacks walking across the shallow Luak Canal from Myanmar to the Thai side of the border.
The troops signalled the men to stop but they opened fire at the troops, resulting in a 20 minute gunfight before the suspects retreated to Myanmar.
The troops then waited until dawn before checking the location. At 6.30am they found a man’s body and three backpacks with 350,000 methamphetamine pills inside.
