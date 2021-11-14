Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A drug suspect led police on a car chase that ended in a shootout. (via Thai PBS)
image
image

In Chiang Mai, a dramatic drug bust of 6 million meth pills started with the suspect smashing through a roadblock in his truck and ended in a hail of gunfire. The pursuit and shootout took place yesterday in the northern province’s Mae Ai district last night with a rogue suspect leading police on a tense car chase to Fang district.

The police received a tipoff about a black pickup truck said to be transporting a shipment of illegal drugs across the province. In response, roadblocks were set up in Ban San Ton Mor in Mae Ai to nab the suspected drug trafficker. The effort was the combined forces of border patrol police, paramilitary rangers, and narcotics police officers.

But when the truck arrived, the driver decided not to stop at the checkpoint. Instead, he stepped on the gas and smashed his pickup truck through the roadblock as police officers scrambled to give chase. Police radioed ahead of the fleeing vehicle to checkpoints further up the road in hopes of apprehending the suspect at the next roadblock.

But the man in the pickup truck never made it that far, as his vehicle veered off the street into a creek alongside the road, in what appeared to be an accident. The police forces in pursuit caught up immediately after the crash and attempted to capture the suspect but were met with gunshots.

The suspect exchanged fire with police and, after a brief shootout, the man was shot and killed. After his death, the man was identified as a resident of the Mae Na Wang Sub-district. Searching him after the shootout, police found an automatic pistol on his body with a backup of 2 full extra bullet magazines. He also had a hand grenade manufactured in China that fortunately was not used during the confrontation.

After the intense chase and shootout, police searched the pickup truck and uncovered 30 plastic bags that each held 200,000 meth pills – a total of 6 million of the yaba tablets popular with drug users in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-11-14 23:02
Perfect storm is brewing. A lot of desperate people up north, thanks to COVID politics, and immense profit opportunities with illegal drugs. Literally daredevil poor young "cowboys" with not much to lose. Just like in Mexico or Colombia. One could…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests2 mins ago

Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Tourism3 hours ago

Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Sponsored2 days ago

Shining Stars – brightening young minds since 2008

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism5 hours ago

Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Tourism6 hours ago

Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Thailand9 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism12 hours ago

Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests
Tourism12 hours ago

Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections
Tourism16 hours ago

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Crime1 day ago

Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
Drugs1 day ago

Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Pattaya1 day ago

Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Drugs1 day ago

Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending