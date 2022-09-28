Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Popular Chiang Mai waterfall closed due to flooding

Published

 on 

Photo by NNT.

A popular waterfall for tourists in Chiang Mai has closed due to flooding, the National News Bureau of Thailand reported on Monday. The waterfall is located in Doi Inthanon National Park.

Floodwaters have also strongly damaged several stores in the Chom Thong district, according to park officials. Locals from the nearby Khun Khun Klang village were seen moving their belongings to higher ground, fearing that the Mae Klang canal would overflow. 

This news comes after a national park in central Thailand was last month forced to close five of its waterfalls due to floods. Khao Yai National Park announced the closure in a Facebook post. 

Khao Yai’s largest waterfall, Haew Narok waterfall, will be closed until September 30. Meanwhile, four other waterfalls will be closed until further notice. These are Nang Rong Waterfall, Sarika Waterfall, Haew Su Wat Waterfall and Takhro Waterfall.

Meanwhile, northeast Thailand is bracing for Typhoon Noru. The typhoon is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm before making landfall in the kingdom. The storm is expected to hit by Thursday, after moving across Laos and into Ubon Ratchathani and Amnat Charoen tomorrow evening.

As Noru is expected to reach Bangkok, City Hall announced it has set up a monitoring centre to issue alerts, and coordinate efforts to handle emergencies. Residents in Min Buri, Nong Chok and Lat Krabang were told to prepare for flooding as the water discharges from Psak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri could be excessive.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Trending