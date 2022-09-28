Events
John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation
WWE superstar John Cena has broken another record, but this time it isn’t in the ring. Cena is now the world record holder of the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation, with 650 wishes fulfilled. The foundation helps children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses by granting their wishes. Some choose to meet a celebrity, give a gift to someone, or attend an event.
The children targeted are usually between 2.5 and 18 years old, with many celebrities choosing the foundation as a giving back outlet. The Guinness Book of World records told NPR, an American broadcasting station, that they were excited to see Cena choose the foundation.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate John Cena and his involvement with the Make-A-Wish foundation.”
Cena’s WWE career started in 2002 he also granted his first wish in the same year through the foundation. In 2012, Cena granted his 100th wish while being the most popular celebrity in the foundation. In 2015, he fulfilled his 500th wish.
“I can’t say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy, I truly want to show them that it’s their day. I just drop everything. I don’t care what I’m doing. There is no greater humbling experience than meeting a child who could ask for anything in the world.”
Make-A-Wish says Cena is the most requested celebrity and that he is the only one that has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the history of the foundation. Cena is a 16-time wrestling world champion, former rapper and actor. He is also a New York Times best-selling author. As Cena gained popularity, he preached an ethos of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” to his followers that became dubbed the “Cenation.”
SOURCE: NPR
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut
Thailand News Today | Thai Baht plunges to 38 against USD for the first time in 16 years
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Phuket dwellers honour 10th Lunar Month
Thai govt owes 100 million baht to hospitality industry
BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online
Delivery driver & customer brawl over payment in Phuket
Thai Airways flying high at Skytrax Awards
Soi Dog Foundation steps up fight against rabies and dog meat trade in Vietnam
Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?
Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital
Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of2 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
-
China3 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
Singapore3 days ago
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
-
Mobile2 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App