Connect with us

Events

John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation

Published

 on 

WWE Superstar John Cena

WWE superstar John Cena has broken another record, but this time it isn’t in the ring. Cena is now the world record holder of the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation, with 650 wishes fulfilled. The foundation helps children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses by granting their wishes. Some choose to meet a celebrity, give a gift to someone, or attend an event.

The children targeted are usually between 2.5 and 18 years old, with many celebrities choosing the foundation as a giving back outlet. The Guinness Book of World records told NPR, an American broadcasting station, that they were excited to see Cena choose the foundation.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate John Cena and his involvement with the Make-A-Wish foundation.”

Cena’s WWE career started in 2002 he also granted his first wish in the same year through the foundation. In 2012, Cena granted his 100th wish while being the most popular celebrity in the foundation. In 2015, he fulfilled his 500th wish.

“I can’t say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy, I truly want to show them that it’s their day. I just drop everything. I don’t care what I’m doing. There is no greater humbling experience than meeting a child who could ask for anything in the world.”

Make-A-Wish says Cena is the most requested celebrity and that he is the only one that has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the history of the foundation. Cena is a 16-time wrestling world champion, former rapper and actor. He is also a New York Times best-selling author. As Cena gained popularity, he preached an ethos of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” to his followers that became dubbed the “Cenation.”

SOURCE: NPR

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 mins ago

Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Politics1 hour ago

Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Baht plunges to 38 against USD for the first time in 16 years
Sponsored3 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket dwellers honour 10th Lunar Month
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai govt owes 100 million baht to hospitality industry
Thailand3 hours ago

BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online 
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Delivery driver & customer brawl over payment in Phuket
Transport3 hours ago

Thai Airways flying high at Skytrax Awards
Thailand3 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation steps up fight against rabies and dog meat trade in Vietnam
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Cannabis4 hours ago

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital
Transport5 hours ago

Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
South5 hours ago

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Hot News5 hours ago

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending