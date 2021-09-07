Chiang Mai
Officials search for missing toddler in Chiang Mai
The combined forces of police, border patrol police, rescue volunteers, and villagers helped search for a missing 1 year and 11 month old girl in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai province, yesterday. The girl has been missing since Sunday night.
Heat-seeking drones and sniffer dogs were also used to help scour the area within a 2 to 3 kilometre radius of the girl’s home in Huay Fak Dab village. The toddler was seen walking along the road around 7pm Sunday. The eyewitness said that he also saw 5 cars on the road around the time the girl was walking.
Deputy commander of Chiang Mai police, Sukhon Sri-arun, outlined some of the possible scenarios of what could have happened to the girl. He said the girl may have been kidnapped, she could have been hit by a car and the driver then grabbed her, or she may have got lost in the forest. Sukhon added that that police will check CCTV along the roads for possible clues.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
