Chiang Mai

Officials search for missing toddler in Chiang Mai

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Josadaik Alcântara Marqu/Flickr

The combined forces of police, border patrol police, rescue volunteers, and villagers helped search for a missing 1 year and 11 month old girl in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai province, yesterday. The girl has been missing since Sunday night.

Heat-seeking drones and sniffer dogs were also used to help scour the area within a 2 to 3 kilometre radius of the girl’s home in Huay Fak Dab village. The toddler was seen walking along the road around 7pm Sunday. The eyewitness said that he also saw 5 cars on the road around the time the girl was walking.

Deputy commander of Chiang Mai police, Sukhon Sri-arun, outlined some of the possible scenarios of what could have happened to the girl. He said the girl may have been kidnapped, she could have been hit by a car and the driver then grabbed her, or she may have got lost in the forest. Sukhon added that that police will check CCTV along the roads for possible clues.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Fluke
2021-09-07 11:01
Latest suggestion is that she was adducted and Police are searching to a car with Bangkok number plates that was seen in the village , maybe adducted to be sold
MrStretch
2021-09-07 11:04
A one-year old walking along the road? Seems highly improbable. Most kids aren't able to fully walk at a year.
Fluke
2021-09-07 11:14
9 minutes ago, MrStretch said: A one-year old walking along the road? Seems highly improbable. Most kids aren't able to fully walk at a year. It was reported that she was 1 year 9 months old , but even at…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

