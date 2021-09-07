Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has warned that the easing of restrictions could lead to a surge in infections in the coming weeks. Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin says that if the public gets complacent, mid-October could see infections shoot up again. According to a Thai PBS World report, the doctor has voiced concern after seeing crowds of people at the entrances to shopping malls, waiting for them to open.
Taweesin says that such situations present an ideal breeding ground for the virus and that this could be reflected in a surge in infections over the next 2 weeks. According to the medic, infections declined in July and August as a result of the public’s cooperation with disease prevention measures. However, he’s concerned that with the recent lifting of restrictions, people are letting their guard down.
“Today, if we are worried about the consequences over the next 2 weeks, after the easing of lockdown restrictions, please do not lower your guard. I want everyone to take care of themselves because I don’t want the graph of new infections to rise to 30,000 cases a day.”
According to Taweesin, Covid-19 cases in Bangkok remain a cause for concern, as the infection rate is not coming down. There were 3,610 new cases reported in the capital yesterday, with 5 Bangkok districts reporting over 100 cases in a single day. While Covid-related deaths in the capital have fallen, Taweesin is concerned the fatality rate could rise once more from next month, although he says it should not reach previous highs, given that more residents will have been vaccinated.
Outside of Bangkok, 9 other provinces continue to report high rates of infection, namely, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Phetchabun, Rayong, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ratchaburi.
Thailand has reported 1,308,343 infections and 13,283 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard
Health Ministry says don’t panic, no cases of Mu variant found in Thailand
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket, the hub of the next global superyacht destination
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Emergency decree could be coming to an end as infections decline
Singapore approves Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Politics3 days ago
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
- Economy4 days ago
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
- Phuket4 days ago
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week