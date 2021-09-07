Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has warned that the easing of restrictions could lead to a surge in infections in the coming weeks. Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin says that if the public gets complacent, mid-October could see infections shoot up again. According to a Thai PBS World report, the doctor has voiced concern after seeing crowds of people at the entrances to shopping malls, waiting for them to open.

Taweesin says that such situations present an ideal breeding ground for the virus and that this could be reflected in a surge in infections over the next 2 weeks. According to the medic, infections declined in July and August as a result of the public’s cooperation with disease prevention measures. However, he’s concerned that with the recent lifting of restrictions, people are letting their guard down.

“Today, if we are worried about the consequences over the next 2 weeks, after the easing of lockdown restrictions, please do not lower your guard. I want everyone to take care of themselves because I don’t want the graph of new infections to rise to 30,000 cases a day.”

According to Taweesin, Covid-19 cases in Bangkok remain a cause for concern, as the infection rate is not coming down. There were 3,610 new cases reported in the capital yesterday, with 5 Bangkok districts reporting over 100 cases in a single day. While Covid-related deaths in the capital have fallen, Taweesin is concerned the fatality rate could rise once more from next month, although he says it should not reach previous highs, given that more residents will have been vaccinated.

Outside of Bangkok, 9 other provinces continue to report high rates of infection, namely, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Phetchabun, Rayong, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ratchaburi.

Thailand has reported 1,308,343 infections and 13,283 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 seconds ago

CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 mins ago

Health Ministry says don’t panic, no cases of Mu variant found in Thailand
Hua Hin50 mins ago

Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Sponsored15 hours ago

Phuket, the hub of the next global superyacht destination

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Emergency decree could be coming to an end as infections decline
World16 hours ago

Singapore approves Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
Thailand18 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand19 hours ago

3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thailand19 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Thailand19 hours ago

Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Thailand20 hours ago

Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand22 hours ago

3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Thailand22 hours ago

Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
Thailand23 hours ago

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Coronavirus Vaccines24 hours ago

Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending