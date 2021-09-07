CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has warned that the easing of restrictions could lead to a surge in infections in the coming weeks. Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin says that if the public gets complacent, mid-October could see infections shoot up again. According to a Thai PBS World report, the doctor has voiced concern after seeing crowds of people at the entrances to shopping malls, waiting for them to open.

Taweesin says that such situations present an ideal breeding ground for the virus and that this could be reflected in a surge in infections over the next 2 weeks. According to the medic, infections declined in July and August as a result of the public’s cooperation with disease prevention measures. However, he’s concerned that with the recent lifting of restrictions, people are letting their guard down.

“Today, if we are worried about the consequences over the next 2 weeks, after the easing of lockdown restrictions, please do not lower your guard. I want everyone to take care of themselves because I don’t want the graph of new infections to rise to 30,000 cases a day.”

According to Taweesin, Covid-19 cases in Bangkok remain a cause for concern, as the infection rate is not coming down. There were 3,610 new cases reported in the capital yesterday, with 5 Bangkok districts reporting over 100 cases in a single day. While Covid-related deaths in the capital have fallen, Taweesin is concerned the fatality rate could rise once more from next month, although he says it should not reach previous highs, given that more residents will have been vaccinated.

Outside of Bangkok, 9 other provinces continue to report high rates of infection, namely, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Phetchabun, Rayong, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ratchaburi.

Thailand has reported 1,308,343 infections and 13,283 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

