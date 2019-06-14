Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass – VIDEO

PHOTOS: Chiang Mai Traffic Police

Many motorbike passengers and drivers have been injured as they headed down and stopped inside the Fa Harm Underpass in Chiang Mai yesterday.

Chiang Mai News reports that the accident happened at 6pm last night inside the Fa Harm Underpass on Super Highway Road, northbound.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find many damaged motorbikes and five injured people. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

The motorbikes headed into the underpass, using the underpass as shelter from the heavy rain. A pickup truck, also travelling in the underpass, swiped some of the motorbikes and knocked the drivers onto the road, injuring five.

Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger



Chiang Mai

Grab or Uber, or Red Buses? Tourist poll in Chiang Mai.

Thai tourists in Chiang Mai have been polled in the The Mae Jo survey checking on the popularity of public transport options around the northern city. There were 423 respondents to the poll carried out between January 9-23.

So who did the Thai tourists prefer? Uber and Grab or local red buses (Rot Daeng)?

76% of Thai tourists want to see the red vehicles brought under control, in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, 78% said they’d rather use Grab or Uber ride-hailing Apps for their journeys around the city. The majority say the city’s public transport infrastructure and routing being a complete mess complaining that the red buses didn’t even take tourists where they want to go.

84% said they had had problems with transport in Chiang Mai, with the overwhelming majority having been on the red buses. More than half of those complained about rude drivers and poor service.

They also wanted trams and electric trains. Read HERE.

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourists found dead in a Chiang Mai five-star hotel

Chiang Mai police are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists found in the same room at a five-star hotel on Chiang Mai’s Chang Khlan Road.

Police reported yesterday that the men died days apart. The first tourist was believed to have died in his bed two or three days before being found, and the second was believed to have died, seated in front of the toilet, hanged from the bathroom door knob, about 10 hours before being discovered.

A police source said that the decomposed body of the first man – later identified as 30 year old Qin Dianxiogm – had a rope ligature mark around his neck and was found in bed, covered from the neck down with a blanket. A 10 metre long nylon rope was found nearby.

The body of 29 year old Sun Zhengbin was found hanging by the neck from the toilet door.

The bodies were discovered by a maid who detected a bad smell coming from the room that had a “do not disturb” sign on the door since June 4. Police suspect the two friends might have had an argument and one strangled the other and, after contemplating for days, decided to commit suicide.

Bangkok

Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?

Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL

Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.

The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.

“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”

When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).

Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.

JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.

Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.

“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”

