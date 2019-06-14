Chiang Mai
Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Chiang Mai Traffic Police
Many motorbike passengers and drivers have been injured as they headed down and stopped inside the Fa Harm Underpass in Chiang Mai yesterday.
Chiang Mai News reports that the accident happened at 6pm last night inside the Fa Harm Underpass on Super Highway Road, northbound.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find many damaged motorbikes and five injured people. They were taken to nearby hospitals.
The motorbikes headed into the underpass, using the underpass as shelter from the heavy rain. A pickup truck, also travelling in the underpass, swiped some of the motorbikes and knocked the drivers onto the road, injuring five.
