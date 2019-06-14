Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Bangkok is now the 63rd most expensive location in a new cost of living survey for expats. Singapore has experienced a big rise in the rankings, becoming the 12th most expensive location in the world for expatriates.
Lee Quane, regional director for Asia at ECA International says that Bangkok has risen 100 places in just the last five years.
“We have seen the cost of living in Thailand increase over several years now. It’s now the 63rd most expensive location in our list.”
“The city is now significantly more expensive than regional capitals including Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila. Meanwhile, Singapore’s rise in our rankings is largely due to another strong year for the Singapore dollar.”
Singapore has overtaken Beijing (China), Busan (South Korea) and Yokohama (Japan) compared to a year ago.
The ECA’s Cost of Living Survey compares a basket of like-for-like consumer goods and services commonly purchased by international assignees in 482 locations worldwide.
ECA International has been conducting research into cost of living for over 45 years. Hong Kong is now the fourth-most expensive location in the world for expatriates, up from 11th last year, and the second most expensive location in Asia. After being ranked in 28th place just five years ago, Hong Kong now sits only behind Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and the Swiss cities Zurich and Geneva.
Prices in Hong Kong rose at a faster rate in the past 12 months compared to Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul. Shanghai was the only mainland Chinese city to feature in the global top 10, staying in 10th place.
“The Chinese yuan has been very stable compared to other currencies during the survey period.”
The location with the highest cost of living in the world was Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, which rose 110 places from last year. Quane said that although the rise of Ashgabat in the rankings may be a surprise to some, those familiar with the economic and currency issues experienced by Turkmenistan over the past few years may have seen this coming.
“Ever-escalating levels of inflation, coupled with a prominent illegal black market for foreign currencies have pushed up the cost of imports. This implies that the costs for visitors in Ashgabat, at the official exchange rate, have increased enormously – putting it firmly at the top of the rankings.”
Singapore, now the 12th most expensive place in the world
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
400,000+ items of ‘fake’ Botox, stem cells and breast enhancement injectables, valued at an estimated 80 million baht, have been seized by DSI (Department of Special Investigation) and officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Intellectual Property from 12 locations around Bangkok.
The investigation, culminating in Wednesday’s seizures, have been going for two years as officials followed the money trails of the beauty enhancement network involved in the import of the fake or sub-standard products.
Thai PBS reports that the dodgy beauty enhancement products were offered through Instagram and Line accounts to customers and through ‘beauty clinics’ specifically set up to sell the fake medications and materials.
Funds in the bank accounts of the people arrested in the wider network was up to 800 million baht. DSI officials say they will also file charges of money laundering against the key suspects.
FDA officials are meanwhile warning women of the health threats associated with the use of fillers, Botox and collagen purchased online or from unregistered beauty clinics.
The officials raided 12 storage locations around Bangkok – a clinic and a company in Suan Luang, Hua Mark, Happy Land, Bang Kapi, Wang Thong Lang, Lat Phrao, Ratchadapisek, Sukhumvit, Suriwong and Din Daeng.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
Bangkok Council has approved a multi-billion baht budget for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for 2020. The budget was approved during a meeting in the second extraordinary session of the council for 2019 after BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang proposed the budget bill to the chamber.
The bill requests 83 billion baht for fixed expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2020 and 398.92 million baht for commercial expenditures. Before the approval, the governor reported the BMA’s financial status to the Bangkok Council as of April 30.
He said the BMA has bank savings worth 66.623 million baht, breaking down to 9.98 billion baht worth of income, 3.876 billion baht off-budget money, 5.725 billion baht of remaining budget allocations that have not been drawn yet, and 47.038 billion baht of accumulated balance.
The governor told the council that the budget was based on the BMA’s projections of its income worth 83 billion baht, which will be a 3.75% increase or a rise by 3 billion baht from the previous budget year.
The governor added that the BMA budget spending could be broken down as:
- General management cost: 25.474 billion baht or 30.69 per cent of the total budget
- Cost for public works and traffic operations: 16.362 billion baht or 19.71 per cent
- Cost for cleaning and orderliness operations: 13.586 billion baht or 16.38 per cent
- Cost for wastewater treatment: 9.86 billion baht or 11.88 per cent
- Cost for public health works: 6.733 billion baht or 8.11 per cent
- Cost for social development and social service: 6.345 billion baht or 7.66 per cent
- Cost for providing education: 4.634 billion baht or 5.58 per cent
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Motorbike passenger dies, crushed under truck in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Phetkasem Foundation
A motorbike passenger has died after colliding with a pickup truck and then being crushed by a passing truck in Bangkok.
Police News report that Kannayao Police were notified of the incident on Ramintra Road last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged motorbike and pickup truck. The truck was still sitting in the middle of the road.
The body of the motorbike passenger, 24 year old Duangruedee Thepthong, was found under the truck’s wheel. Her head had been crushed by a wheel of the truck. She was wearing a bike helmet at the time.
The motorbike driver, 24 year old Alongkorn Roadrai, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nawamin 9 Hospital.
The truck driver told police that while driving he heard the crashing noise. He saw the motorbike had collided into the back of the pickup truck and that the motorbike passenger bounced off under his truck. He has been assisting police with their inquiries.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
More internal bickering for Democrats over split of cabinet seats
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Motorbike driver seriously injured in truck hit and run in Thalang, Phuket
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing
Thai PM acts on illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodation
Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Asia’s most challenging golf courses
13 gamblers arrested in Patong gambling den raid
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
Trending
-
Opinion22 hours ago
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Malaysia2 hours ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
Expats1 day ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
-
Crime3 days ago
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
-
News4 days ago
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
-
Environment4 days ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Phuket2 days ago
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket