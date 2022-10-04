Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai wakes up to a flooded city district
After Chiang Mai’s Ping River overflowed last night, residents woke up to a flooded city district this morning. The river’s water level this morning was 4.51 metres. This was 0.81 metres above the critical level.
Local residents were using sandbags to stop water from getting into their shops and houses. Small vehicles couldn’t pass through several roads. This included Loi Kroh Road, which was under about 30 centimetres of water.
The flood has even spread to the neighbouring Lamphun province, reported Thai PBS World. Lamphun’s Pa Sang, Muang, Li and Mae Tha districts were flooded yesterday.
The commercial zone and popular Chang Khlan shopping street were also flooded this morning. Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar was also flooded yesterday. On Mahidol Road, people had parked their cars to escape water.
Meanwhile, the Thai Hotels Association says hotel bookings in Chiang Mai might be slower this month due to the weather. The president of the THA’s northern chapter told the Bangkok Post that 30%, before shooting to 70% in the upcoming high season.
Meanwhile, flooding continues to wreak havoc across Thailand. On Saturday, thirty trail runners in the Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 were stuck in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Isaan province of Loei due to a perilous flash flood. The group was unable to cross a creek.
One of the runners sounded the alarm in a Facebook post, telling people about the situation. He wrote his phone number so that people could contact him. A rescue team then arrived to rescue the runners.
