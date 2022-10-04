World
Japanese warned to take cover over North Korea missile test
Japanese residents were warned to take cover as North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan. It was the first time in five years that the nuclear-capable isolated country had taken such action. The missile was launched from North Korea and passed over Japan before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.
This is the first time since 2017 that the country has launched missiles passing over Japan. Japanese officials confirmed that they did not take any defensive actions or attempt to stop or destroy the missile. But as a precaution, the East Japan Railway company halted all trains in the northern regions.
An unconfirmed government source said they suspected it might have been an intercontinental ballistic missile. They said that the launch terminated in the ocean about 3,000 kilometres past Japan. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea disagreed though, saying that they believed it to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, not the long-range ICBM.
North Korea has been claiming to be testing hypersonic missiles, launching them from the Jagang Province, the same location this missile was launched from today.
The missile test was harshly criticized by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who said that the government was investigating but called the move barbaric on the part of North Korea. A government spokesperson held a news conference to address the missile.
“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan.”
The United Nations Security Council resolutions have long imposed sanctions on North Korea and banned missile testing and nuclear weapons for the country. But North Korea has flaunted the rules frequently and by continuing to launch more missile tests, they’re improving their capability and development. This is the fifth test in the last 10 days.
South Korean authorities believe that North Korea will also carry out a nuclear test shortly, likely between the Communist Party Congress in China and the midterm elections in the United States next month.
They often use lofted trajectory tests that shoot missiles very high but not very far and allow them to test distance without crossing borders. But tests like this one over Japan are a much more realistic trial for the North Korean missiles. Missiles launched by North Korea over other countries understandably rattles other nations.
The US and South Korea have also been flexing military might recently in the area with both countries running anti-submarine exercises with the Japanese Navy. South Korea also celebrated its Armed Forces Day with a display of F-35 fighters, tanks, missiles, rocket launchers, and drones.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chiang Mai wakes up to a flooded city district
Japanese warned to take cover over North Korea missile test
Book on Trump reveals casual racism and homophobia
Thai bank releases bizarre ‘apology’ for repossessing the wrong house
Thailand wants more tourists from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Elon Musk angers Ukraine president with Russia tweets
Europeans arrested in Iran
Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
Expressway killer reveals 3 month plan to murder girlfriend in remorseless confession
Prayut plans to contact citizens hit by power cuts via radio
Submarine purchases could sink over engine debate
Best IB schools in Thailand
VIDEO: Paramedics push patient through Bangkok floods on stretcher
Schools no longer need to close for Covid outbreaks
Thai industries want to produce energy to combat rising costs
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand4 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Environment1 day ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand4 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
-
Thailand24 hours ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
-
Property4 days ago
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
-
Chiang Mai22 hours ago
River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Garbage in canals worsens flooding in Bangkok