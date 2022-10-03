River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread

The remains of Storm Noru are continuing to plunder Chiang Mai. The province’s Ping River has overflowed and inundated several communities in the main city district today.

The chief of the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office had said that the water level at the P1 station near Nawarat Bridge was 4.35 metres, almost above the critical point. The chief said the office had sent boats and cars to help move flood victims to a safe zone in Ban Den.

But now, the floods have reached Chiang Mai’s famous Night Bazaar, and the water level is rising, according to Thai media. On Mahidol Road, people have parked their cars to escape water. In the area of the Flower Market, people are still able to drive, but the water level is rising.

Meanwhile, flooding continues to wreak havoc across Thailand. On Saturday, thirty trail runners in the Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 were stuck in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Isaan province of Loei due to a perilous flash flood. The group was unable to cross a creek.

One of the runners sounded the alarm in a Facebook post, telling people about the situation. He wrote his phone number so that people could contact him. A rescue team then arrived to rescue the runners.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Nation Thailand

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!