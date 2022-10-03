Connect with us

Chiang Mai

River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread

Published

 on 

Photo by Khaosod.

The remains of Storm Noru are continuing to plunder Chiang Mai. The province’s Ping River has overflowed and inundated several communities in the main city district today. 

The chief of the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office had said that the water level at the P1 station near Nawarat Bridge was 4.35 metres, almost above the critical point. The chief said the office had sent boats and cars to help move flood victims to a safe zone in Ban Den. 

But now, the floods have reached Chiang Mai’s famous Night Bazaar, and the water level is rising, according to Thai media. On Mahidol Road, people have parked their cars to escape water. In the area of the Flower Market, people are still able to drive, but the water level is rising.

Meanwhile, flooding continues to wreak havoc across Thailand. On Saturday, thirty trail runners in the Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 were stuck in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Isaan province of Loei due to a perilous flash flood. The group was unable to cross a creek. 

One of the runners sounded the alarm in a Facebook post, telling people about the situation. He wrote his phone number so that people could contact him. A rescue team then arrived to rescue the runners. 

SOURCE: Khaosod | Nation Thailand

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room1 hour ago

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
World3 hours ago

Former Coventry footballer seriously ill in Thai hospital
Crime3 hours ago

Weapons used by jealous Thai man to murder and chop up lover found
Guides3 hours ago

Foodie Zone: Should you try Keto diet? 2022
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

3-year jail term for carrying crops, fruit & veg into Japan
Thailand4 hours ago

Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Innocent man jailed 7 months for 15.8 million baht theft demands justice
Weather4 hours ago

Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Thailand5 hours ago

ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
World5 hours ago

South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Visa6 hours ago

Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Phuket6 hours ago

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending