VIDEO: Brave citizens save delivery driver swept away by floods in northeast Thailand

A viral TikTok clip posted on Saturday shows the severity of floods in Srisaket province in northeast Thailand. A group of brave citizens formed a human chain to pull a delivery driver who was swept off the road back to safety.

To save himself, the delivery driver had to bid farewell to his motorbike which he depends on to make a living. Netizens in the comments section expressed sympathy for the driver and commended the good Samaritans who braved the strong currents to save the young man.

The clip was recorded at Ramkhamhaeng University’s Srisaket campus, which was badly hit by Tropical Storm Noru last week.

Floods continue to impact Bangkok, central, north and northeast Thailand this week. Last night, someone stuck in traffic filmed a clip of paramedics who abandoned their ambulance on Chaeng Wattana Road in Bangkok to push a patient to hospital on a stretcher by foot as traffic came to a standstill.

Chiang Mai province is badly flooded since the Ping river burst its banks yesterday. Nakhon Sawan province in central Thailand is also flooded after the Nan river, a tributary of the Chao Phraya, overflowed.

Yesterday at 6pm, the Department of Highways reported that highways were flooded in 26 provinces, namely…

Phetchabun, Leoi, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Roi Et, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayuttahaya, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Prachin Buri, Lamphun, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Sawan.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recommends avoiding driving through floods where possible.

Last week, dramatic aerial footage of the floods in Isaan revealed floodwater hurling through a 30-metre gap in a highway linking Srisaket and Roi Et provinces.

