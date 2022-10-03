30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood

Thirty trail runners in the Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 were stuck in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Isaan province of Loei due to a perilous flash flood last Saturday. Fortunately, all runners were rescued and are safe.

One of the runners, Itthipol Samutthong, sounded the alarm on his Facebook account at 9.03pm, Saturday, October 1. Itthipol said…

“We’re stuck due to a flash flood. We can’t cross the creek. The water stream is very strong. I’m here with another runner. We are about one kilometre from safety. Thank you.”

Itthipol left his phone number in the post so people could contact him.

At 10.43pm, Itthipol updated the situation on Facebook that everyone was safe.

Itthipol recorded several videos of the incident and shared them with his followers on social media.

The Director of the Phu Kradueng National Park, Adisorn Hemthanon, reported that the water level of the creek suddenly rose due to the heavy rain. The officers and rescue team rushed to rescue the runners after being notified at about 9pm.

Adisorn said each runner could cross the creek at about 10pm when the rain stopped. He added that the officers waited until 3am to ensure that no one was left behind.

According to the report, all of the runners were Thai. Most of them were long-distance runners and experienced.

Itthipol updated the situation yesterday. He said he almost got lost in the forest because the signs along the track at some spots disappeared.

Itthipol suggested the running promoters emphasise the safety of the runners and set up a command centre that would be ready to assist runners if they got into difficulty. He insisted that the running event was still a good experience for him and he recommended other runners attend the next event.

The Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 is a two-day event held on October 1 and 2. It is the fourth year the event has been held.

SOURCE: Khaosod