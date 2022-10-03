Connect with us

Thailand

30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood

Published

 on 

Photo via Itthipol Samutthong

Thirty trail runners in the Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 were stuck in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Isaan province of Loei due to a perilous flash flood last Saturday. Fortunately, all runners were rescued and are safe.

One of the runners, Itthipol Samutthong, sounded the alarm on his Facebook account at 9.03pm, Saturday, October 1. Itthipol said…

“We’re stuck due to a flash flood. We can’t cross the creek. The water stream is very strong. I’m here with another runner. We are about one kilometre from safety. Thank you.”

Itthipol left his phone number in the post so people could contact him.

At 10.43pm, Itthipol updated the situation on Facebook that everyone was safe.

Itthipol recorded several videos of the incident and shared them with his followers on social media.

The Director of the Phu Kradueng National Park, Adisorn Hemthanon, reported that the water level of the creek suddenly rose due to the heavy rain. The officers and rescue team rushed to rescue the runners after being notified at about 9pm.

Adisorn said each runner could cross the creek at about 10pm when the rain stopped. He added that the officers waited until 3am to ensure that no one was left behind.

According to the report, all of the runners were Thai. Most of them were long-distance runners and experienced.

Itthipol updated the situation yesterday. He said he almost got lost in the forest because the signs along the track at some spots disappeared.

Itthipol suggested the running promoters emphasise the safety of the runners and set up a command centre that would be ready to assist runners if they got into difficulty. He insisted that the running event was still a good experience for him and he recommended other runners attend the next event.

The Ultra-Trail Phu Kradueng Wake Up Run 2022 is a two-day event held on October 1 and 2. It is the fourth year the event has been held.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-10-03 11:48
They got stuck? How did they get there? Oh, sry, they "had" to finish the trail run, methinks
Pompies
2022-10-03 13:00
Why were these dolts even out running when the weather has been so bad and unpredictable. I hope they have to pay their rescuers for their time and for having to put themselves at risk to rescue people who should…
gazmo16
2022-10-03 13:02
Did they not see the Typhoon warnings that the rest of us saw? Maybe try using a bit of common-sense next time before going with storms forecast across 2/3 of the country.  Stupid is as stupid does it seems. 
Cabra
2022-10-03 14:38
Well at least this time they weren't in a cave... 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
