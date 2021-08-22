Charming Chiang Mai plan to reopen pushed to October or later

With Covid-19 still running rampant in Thailand, several tourist locations that were anticipating reopening in August or September are revising their plans to push back until October or later. Officials say that Chiang Mai will now delay their plans to reopen to international tourists due to Covid-19 issues.

The deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced yesterday that the scheduled “Charming Chiang Mai” programme aimed at reopening the province to international travellers in September will be delayed until October. The scheme had planned to first reopen the areas of Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Tang and Doi Tao Districts to ease back into foreign tourism.

But now authorities say they are just too far behind on vaccinations to safely reopen. They needed to reach 70% vaccination and still are a ways off. Aside from vaccination, the TAT says that Chiang Mai is excited and 80% prepared to finally welcome back international travellers. They say the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will propose a deadline later for Chiang Mai’s governor to finish the last 20% of preparations.

Charming Chiang Mai intends to reopen differently than Phuket and Koh Samui, with plans that seem to cater towards real tourists and not returning expats or Thai nationals. They intend to create 9 different styles of travel packages run by tour companies, each lasting 4 days and 3 nights. They believe this will help them keep sealed routes safe from Covid-19.

Pattaya is now facing similar delays with its reopening scheme as well.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

