Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
Chiang Mai, which recently reported that, due to the Covid-19 situation and slow vaccination, they will delay their planned September reopening to October at the earliest, like many tourism areas that have seen plans to welcome back international tourists dashed by the intensity of the pandemic in Thailand. Now Pattaya has also acknowledged that their plan for reopening on September 1 is not likely to happen.
According to the president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, there is a slim chance that Pattaya City will be ready to reopen to international travellers by the original September 1 relaunching date. The local government had been pushing hard to launch their Chon Buri: Neo Pattaya scheme in August, or by the start of September at the latest, as the federal government had recommended earlier.
But, like Chiang Mai, the reopening plan for Pattaya hinged on getting at least 70% of the people living in the province fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before the reopening date. Now with delays and bottlenecks in Thailand’s vaccine rollout, hitting that target in the next week would be impossible.
The PTBA president said that new plans will need to be created for reopening Pattaya, and will need to go through the chain of command before it’s approved. A new timeline would first be submitted to the PTBA who would then pass it on to both the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for final approval.
Pattaya is behind on its vaccination, like most of Thailand, and has also seen an uptick in Covid-19 infections. Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunploem reports they have increased active case finding efforts and tested 5,196 people in the last 12 days. 192 of those tested turned out to be infected with Covid-19.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
Charming Chiang Mai plan to reopen pushed to October or later
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
All remaining Thai nationals now evacuated from Afghanistan
Por Tor Festival still going in Phuket, no street processions
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation
Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured
Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
650 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found off Trang’s coast
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Sponsored2 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs