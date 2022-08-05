Connect with us

Central Thailand

Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case

Published

 on 

via CNET

A woman in central Thailand today has been confirmed to have monkeypox, making her the fourth case in the kingdom, as well as the country’s first female case.

The 22 year old Thai national checked into a hospital in Samut Prakan on Wednesday and tested for monkeypox yesterday (Thursday). After the tests were sent to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, it was confirmed that the young woman had the virus. She is now being treated at Bangkok’s Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Meanwhile, authorities are trying to track down people who had close contact with the woman. The woman said she had had a fever on July 29, but still went to an entertainment venue with Thai and foreign friends the next day. Monkeypox has a low transmissibility rate, however, close physical contact is a risk factor. The DDC’s director-general, Dr Opart Karnkawinpong, suggested that people avoid close physical contact with strangers, to reduce their risk of infection.

This news comes after a German man tested positive for monkeypox in Phuket on Wednesday, becoming Thailand’s third recorded case. The first person to test positive for monkeypox in Thailand this year was a 27 year old Nigerian man in Phuket and the second person was a 47 year old Thai man in Bangkok. They had been recovering without the use of antiviral medication.

Dr Orpas has said that only certain target groups – such as high-risk groups and frontline healthcare workers – need to be vaccinated against the virus. The Ministry of Public Health announced this week that Thailand will receive 1000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from America this month, which are effective against monkeypox.

If Thailand did face a monkeypox outbreak and didn’t have enough imported vaccines, the nation’s population can be vaccinated using some of the nation’s 40 year old stock of smallpox vaccines, which are still safe to use and 85% effective in preventing monkeypox, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-05 17:12
17 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The DDC’s director-general, Dr Opart Karnkawinpong, suggested that people avoid close physical contact with strangers, Come on, don't be shy, say it: foreigners!
Ramanathan.P
2022-08-05 17:39
All tourists are strangers.....simple as that

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand47 mins ago

Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
Thailand49 mins ago

4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
Sponsored2 hours ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Travel1 hour ago

Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Weather2 hours ago

Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya gold necklace theft involving no tourists, or ladyboys
Crime3 hours ago

Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
South3 hours ago

Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Politics5 hours ago

Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
Thailand5 hours ago

2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
Chon Buri6 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending