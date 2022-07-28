Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok

A Thai man in Bangkok has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming Thailand’s second recorded case of the virus since the global outbreak began in May this year.

At 2.30pm today, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that the positive result from Wachira Hospital in Bangkok had been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The 47 year old Thai man started to feel ill on July 12. Two days later, the man developed a fever, body ache, and swollen lymph nodes. A week later, a rash appeared on his genitals, torso, face, and arms which is when the man went to be tested at the hospital.

The man told the doctors he had sex with a foreign male, who he suspects gave him the virus. He will isolate at the hospital for 21 days.

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said that ten people from one household in Bangkok are at high-risk of contracting the virus after having close contact with the man. All ten will be tested for the virus, observe their symptoms, and be tested again after 21 days.

The case is Thailand’s only currently confirmed case since Thailand’s first recorded case of monkeypox fled Phuket and was found hiding in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last week after overstaying his visa in Thailand. The 27 year old Nigerian national allegedly swam to Cambodia across the Sa Kaeo River.

Researchers from Naresuan University are testing wastewater at Suvarnabhumi Airport for traces of the monkeypox virus. Testing wastewater could catch local outbreaks early on as the virus can be detected in feces even before symptoms arise.

If an outbreak does arise in Thailand, people can be vaccinated with 40 year old stockpiled smallpox vaccines which are 85% effective in preventing monkeypox, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

If you have a fever, headache, muscle ache and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, a rash, or skin lesions, contact a hospital to arrange to be tested for the monkeypox virus.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Janneman
2022-07-28 20:17
The second case? And the Nigerian man was the first case? More likely they are the fourth and third case since someone (two someones) infected them. And those someones have not been found yet.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Trending