Thailand
Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand
On Thursday, Thailand recorded its second case of monkeypox. The second case, a Thai man in Bangkok, suspects he caught the virus from a Belgian man who he had close relations with. However, the Ministry of Health suspects the Belgian man has already fled Thailand.
A total of 18 people in contact with the Thai man all tested negative for the monkeypox virus. However, the Thai man says he suspects that a Belgian man he had sex with is the source of his infection. Officials have tried to track down the Belgian man to test him for the virus, but they can’t find him. He is suspected to have left the country already, said the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong.
Thailand’s first case of monkeypox, recorded in a 27 year old Nigerian man in Phuket on July 18, also fled Thailand and was arrested in Phomh Penh, Cambodia on July 23. Health officials tested 50 at-risk people who were in contact with the man, who all tested negative for the virus.
“Most cases of monkeypox found in Asia so far were found in men who had a history of having close relations with foreign men,” said Dr. Opas. Dr. Opas wants to reassure the public not to be fearful of catching the virus, which is only transmitted through very close contact. Sex is a certain risk factor, said the doctor. The Department of Disease Control suggests avoiding monkeypox by not having sexual relations with strangers, said Dr. Opas.
Due to monkeypox’s low transmissibility rate, only certain target groups – such as high-risk groups and frontline healthcare workers – need to be vaccinated against the virus, not all Thai people, said Dr. Opas. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced that Thailand will receive 1000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from America this month, which are effective against monkeypox.
If Thailand did face a monkeypox outbreak and didn’t have enough imported vaccines, Thailand’s population can be vaccinated using Thailand’s 40 year old stock of smallpox vaccines, which are still safe to use and 85% effective against preventing monkeypox, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Love Destiny a box office holiday smash in Thailand
The best dating apps and sites in Bangkok (2022)
Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Bangkok Food Vendors Re-located off the streets | GMT
Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
Airbnb’s travel revolution plans for Thailand
Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
Chinese kingpin of transnational call centre gang arrested at Bangkok airport
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Thai university researchers test wastewater for monkeypox at Bangkok airport
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of19 hours ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities38 mins ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Politics4 days ago
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
-
Phuket3 days ago
Flooding chaos in Phuket