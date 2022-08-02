Connect with us

Thailand

Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand

Published

 on 

On Thursday, Thailand recorded its second case of monkeypox. The second case, a Thai man in Bangkok, suspects he caught the virus from a Belgian man who he had close relations with. However, the Ministry of Health suspects the Belgian man has already fled Thailand.

A total of 18 people in contact with the Thai man all tested negative for the monkeypox virus. However, the Thai man says he suspects that a Belgian man he had sex with is the source of his infection. Officials have tried to track down the Belgian man to test him for the virus, but they can’t find him. He is suspected to have left the country already, said the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong.

Thailand’s first case of monkeypox, recorded in a 27 year old Nigerian man in Phuket on July 18, also fled Thailand and was arrested in Phomh Penh, Cambodia on July 23. Health officials tested 50 at-risk people who were in contact with the man, who all tested negative for the virus.

“Most cases of monkeypox found in Asia so far were found in men who had a history of having close relations with foreign men,” said Dr. Opas. Dr. Opas wants to reassure the public not to be fearful of catching the virus, which is only transmitted through very close contact. Sex is a certain risk factor, said the doctor. The Department of Disease Control suggests avoiding monkeypox by not having sexual relations with strangers, said Dr. Opas.

Due to monkeypox’s low transmissibility rate, only certain target groups – such as high-risk groups and frontline healthcare workers – need to be vaccinated against the virus, not all Thai people, said Dr. Opas. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced that Thailand will receive 1000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from America this month, which are effective against monkeypox.

If Thailand did face a monkeypox outbreak and didn’t have enough imported vaccines, Thailand’s population can be vaccinated using Thailand’s 40 year old stock of smallpox vaccines, which are still safe to use and 85% effective against preventing monkeypox, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Entertainment17 seconds ago

Love Destiny a box office holiday smash in Thailand
Guides2 mins ago

The best dating apps and sites in Bangkok (2022)
Thailand16 mins ago

Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand
Sponsored38 mins ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand26 mins ago

Bangkok Food Vendors Re-located off the streets | GMT
Chon Buri51 mins ago

Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail
Cannabis16 hours ago

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
Central Thailand17 hours ago

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Politics17 hours ago

Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Crime18 hours ago

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
Road deaths19 hours ago

3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Guides19 hours ago

Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Central Thailand20 hours ago

Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Transport20 hours ago

Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending