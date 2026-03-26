Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour

A woman in Pathum Thani nearly lost her fingers after a neighbour attacked her with a knife, following a long-running dispute involving her teenage brother. She also claimed repeated complaints to local police did not lead to action.

The 22 year old victim, Rojjana, sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after her reports were reportedly ignored by police. She travelled from Pathum Thani to meet the organisation in Bangkok yesterday, March 25, to present details of the case.

Rojjana said her family moved into their home on June 25 last year and initially lived without problems. The situation changed after her 17 year old brother argued with a male neighbour over a motorcycle repair.

She alleged the neighbour then began harassing her brother and other family members, accusing them of damaging his home, using vulgar language and making threats.

Rojjana said the behaviour escalated over time, and the dispute turned physical in January, when the man attacked her brother. Rojjana intervened, apologised and asked him to end the conflict.

The situation worsened again on March 22, when Rojjana was injured in a knife attack. She said her brother contacted her and their relatives for help after the suspect tried to harm him when he was alone at home.

Rojjana said relatives and herself tried to negotiate with the neighbour. Unfortunately, the man attacked Rojjana with a knife, cutting three fingers and severing tendons, leaving her unable to work for an extended period.

Rojjana said she had reported the harassment and earlier assaults to local police multiple times, but no action followed. She said the suspect continued threatening violence and claimed he would bring other people to attack her and her family.

Saimai Survive said it would follow up by contacting officers at Lat Lum Kaew Police Station who oversee the case. The organisation said the incident might have been prevented if action had been taken when the first complaints were filed.