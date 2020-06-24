Thai historians aghast as faux-marble floor tiles used to renovate 300 year old temple | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Thai historians aghast as faux-marble floor tiles used to renovate 300 year old temple
“The aluminium roof and mosaics bought from the market give this the same aesthetic as a food court.”
On hearing that an historic Buddhist temple is undergoing renovation, one wouldn’t expect cheap floor tiles from the local hardware store to be used… But academics and netizens are, not surprisingly, up in arms after a restoration project in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, resulted in the 300 year old Wat Bang Duang Nok being refitted with faux-marble floor tiles and an aluminium roof.
Such is the damage, that academic Wara Chanmanee claims the temple has been stripped of its architectural and historical importance, according to a report in Khaosod English. Wara visited the temple on Monday, to find the floors and walls covered in white and faux marble patterned tiles, the carved wooden gable pulled apart, and an aluminium roof fitted.
“It’s such a huge loss. At the very least this temple dated from the late Ayutthaya era. How can you destroy a historical site? It was so beautiful. We all pretend to love historical sites, but when problems happen, everyone says they aren’t responsible. All sense of civilisation is destroyed. The temple is rebuilt with lower standards than a rich person’s bathroom.”
The redecorating controversy comes as a Bangkok university finds itself under fire for its plans to demolish a Chinese shrine in order to build student dorms. It’s the latest in a string of contentious decisions, such as a temple in north-east Thailand being painted pink and orange, and the demolition of a colonial-era trading post in the north of the country. Three weeks ago, an artist came in for sharp criticism after painting a famous comedienne into a Buddhist mural she was working on at a temple in Uthai Thani, northern Thailand.
Wara has taken to social media to voice his dismay at the latest developments, and plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Fine Arts Department regarding the cheap ‘make over’ of Wat Bang Duang Nok.
“Most or almost all of the historical sites in our country are being destroyed. When will it stop? Will we let stupidity, ignorance, or benefits trump the value of historical places?”
It’s understood a previous restoration attempt at the temple in 2018 was stopped by the Fine Arts Department, and a representative says it plans to investigate the matter.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Dog finds missing owner’s dead body in Central Thailand
After an initial search for a missing man, a dog sniffed out his owner’s trail and found the man, sadly, dead in a canal. The man had been out cutting banana leaves by his home in Samut Songkhram, Central Thailand. The family says he left early but never returned.
“We tried to search for him,” the man’s sister in law told Nation Thailand. By the evening, the family took the dog out. The dog ran toward a canal, leading the man’s daughter to the body.
Police say the man appears to have slipped and fallen into the water. There were no wounds on the body or signs of a struggle. The cause of death is still undetermined at this stage.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
Usually people hope just 1 of their lottery tickets will end up being a winner. A couple in Central Thailand had their lucky day when all 4 of their tickets brought in millions, adding up to a total of 24 million baht.
On Monday, 60 year old Bunruan, a local teacher at Nakhon Sawan’s Wat Pho Si Temple School, and 67 year old Kumchai, a farmer, went out looking for tickets. They specifically searched for tickets with the number 67, the husband’s age.
They found a 4 tickets ending with 67 and purchased them, hoping for a 4,000 baht prize. The next day, they became rich, with each ticket winning 6 million baht! They had huge smiles on their faces as they held up the 4 winning tickets to a Sanook News photographer.
“We never imagined that these tickets would bring us the grand prize.”
The couple plans to donate a portion to help others, give some to their children who work in another province and use to purchase land for their retirement, which will be in the near future.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
A 12 year old girl was allegedly raped by 7 people, all who were either her in-law relatives or neighbours in Suphan Buri, Central Thailand. 2 of the suspects were minors and will be questioned by police later on. The other 5 adult men were arrested.
A physical examination shows the girl had been sexually assaulted. But, at this stage, all 5 adult men deny sexually assaulting the girl. A 51 year old suspect allegedly threatened to hurt the girl if she reported the incident to anyone. All the adult men were aged between 21- 51 years of age.
The 5 men face charges of sexually assaulting a person under 13 years old, committing indecency with a person under 15 and threatening to use force. If found guilty, they could each face 20 years in prison.
The girl’s older sister, who is also her legal guardian, reported the assaults to police. Police said the girl was afraid to report because her life had been threatened.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
