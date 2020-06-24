China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee

Apparently working for any kind of technological company in today’s world can reap massive wealth. That’s the case for one of China’s citizens who became the second richest person in the nation after previously working for Google.

Colin Huang is valued at $45.4 billion by Forbes, placing him second in China after Tencent’s Pony Ma after his e-commerce company Pinduoduo recently saw an increase in sales. Huang was formerly a Microsoft intern and then spent three years as an engineer at Google.

From there he founded his e-commerce company in 2015, which recently experience rising popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Shoppers on the website say they find it more economical as they are able to come together to purchase more units at a lower price in a term called “team purchases.”

The company, however, isn’t inclusive to bargain deals as customers can also play games on-site where they are sometimes able to receive free gifts. It seems offering more than one way to benefit from clicking on the site is working as Huang has beaten out Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the Forbes ranking.

Despite Huang’s recent ranking, he is still far behind Jeff Bezos who is estimated at $162.2 billion after founding Amazon.

SOURCE: BBC