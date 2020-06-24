World
China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee
Apparently working for any kind of technological company in today’s world can reap massive wealth. That’s the case for one of China’s citizens who became the second richest person in the nation after previously working for Google.
Colin Huang is valued at $45.4 billion by Forbes, placing him second in China after Tencent’s Pony Ma after his e-commerce company Pinduoduo recently saw an increase in sales. Huang was formerly a Microsoft intern and then spent three years as an engineer at Google.
From there he founded his e-commerce company in 2015, which recently experience rising popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Shoppers on the website say they find it more economical as they are able to come together to purchase more units at a lower price in a term called “team purchases.”
The company, however, isn’t inclusive to bargain deals as customers can also play games on-site where they are sometimes able to receive free gifts. It seems offering more than one way to benefit from clicking on the site is working as Huang has beaten out Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the Forbes ranking.
Despite Huang’s recent ranking, he is still far behind Jeff Bezos who is estimated at $162.2 billion after founding Amazon.
SOURCE: BBC
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

World
Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
The world’s fastest supercomputer from Japan is now being used to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic. Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer claimed its spot this week as a global super-computer as it has been shown to process 2.8 times more data per second than an IBM computer in the US.
Its name Fugaku is Japanese for Mount Fuji.
The computer simulates how droplets of the coronavirus would spread in office spaces with room dividers installed and also in packed trains with the windows open. Experts also hope that it will narrow down the search for an effective virus treatment when it fully rolls out next year and more data is added.
The supercomputer takes up an entire room in the town of Kobe and has taken six years to be developed by Japanese company Fujitsu and the Riken Institute.
SOURCE: BBC
Technology
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
In Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple launches its new iPhone app, CarKey, which allows drivers to unlock their cars wirelessly on their phones. The wireless car key will be available on Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system as well as the upcoming iOS 14 system on Monday. The first car to endorse this new feature will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will reach US distributors next month.
CarKey uses near-field communication and allows drivers, by tapping on their smartphone, to activate their car. The wireless charging pad for a CarKey-enabled iPhone allows drivers to start and drive off their car. Users will also be able to build new virtual keys for family and friends and share them via iMessage. Apple also stated the safety advantages of CarKey during the announcement, claiming that keys could be disabled remotely if a phone is misplaced or stolen.
Apple hopes to extend the product into other products and models and partners with organizations from the automotive industry to do so. It also says that it is developing technology that would allow drivers, while keeping their phones in the bag, to unlock and start their cars.
The company also announced updates to its Maps service, which includes a feature that includes fabric and model for an electric car, battery level and environmental conditions and locates charging stations along a route.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Economy
U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed
The deal for a public/private partnership for the U-tapao International Airport and Eastern Airport City projects has been officially signed. The agreement is between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand and U-tapao International Aviation Company. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony yesterday at Government House.
The deal is for a major infrastructure project to upgrade U-tapao, which serves Chon Buri and Rayong provinces, to become Bangkok’s third commercial international airport, linked with the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports via high speed rail. The project will also create a business development hub in the 30 kilometres around the airport.
Connecting with Bangkok by sea, road, rail and air, the project is expected to drive Thailand to become a regional aviation hub and the prime gateway to Asia. In April Airbuses pulled the plug on their intention to partner with the project.
The project is expected to cost around 290 billion baht, with an expected 305 billion baht return; it is expected to generate tax revenues of more than 62 billion baht, create more than 15,000 jobs a year for the first 5 years, and encourage advanced technology and human resource development in aviation and related businesses.
The project is to be located in Ban Chang district of Rayong province, about 30 kilometres from Pattaya and Map Ta Phut industrial estate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
