Central Thailand

Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod
A 40 year old Myanmar national has been taken to a hospital after being found seriously ill at a bus stop in Nonthaburi, central Thailand. Thai Residents reports that police were notified of a man in a “deep sleep” at a bus stop in Hongprayul village. Officers discovered the man was running a very high fever and was unable to get up without assistance.

VIDEO: www.matichon.co.th

Rescue workers noticed the whites of his eyes were yellow, he complained of a sore throat, and was unable to walk by himself. He is now undergoing hospital treatment and has been diagnosed with bradypnea, the medical term for abnormally slow breathing. He is also showing signs of bradycardia, or an abnormally slow heart rate. He has been tested for the Covid-19 virus, but the result has not been confirmed.

Last week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration warned of the high risk posed by undocumented migrants entering Thailand without undergoing any form of quarantine.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Maya Taylor

