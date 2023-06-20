Lorry plunges from bridge onto railway in Chachoengsao, injuring passengers

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

A lorry driver, fearing late delivery, tried to fight his drowsiness but couldn’t and lost control of his 10-wheeled vehicle, and plunged off an elevated bridge in Chachoengsao province onto a railway line. Officials and workers from Samut Sakhon helped clear the debris and transferred the injured passengers to a nearby hospital. Train services are currently using an alternative rail line while awaiting a thorough inspection.

The accident occurred at around 3am this morning, when a Hino lorry, registered in Samut Sakhon, fell from an elevated bridge in the Chachoengsao area, near the entrance of the Kasemrad Hospital. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged after landing on the tracks, while the rear end touched the edge of the concrete bridge structure. The cargo of paper rolls scattered across the area.

The injured passengers, 23 year old Phuwanat and 22 year old Chalermkiat, were gravely injured and taken to the hospital by rescue workers. Meanwhile, the 37 year old driver, Surasak, was unharmed. Surasak stated that he had driven the paper rolls from a factory in Kanchanaburi province and was en route to Prachinburi when he began to feel sleepy. Unable to resist drowsiness, he continued driving and awoke just before the accident occurred, but it was too late to regain control of the lorry, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Thanaphon Poonperm, a railway officer stationed at the Chachoengsao Junction Railway Station, stated that all trains, both incoming and outgoing, were currently diverted to an alternative line due to the occupation of the original track by the lorry. Once the lorry is removed, the track will be inspected for damage, and if deemed safe, normal train services will resume, including cargo and passenger trains.

Three weeks ago, A lorry transporting Chinese cabbages plunged 80 metres into a ravine in Chiang Mai, leaving the driver trapped for two days and two nights. Miraculously, he survived by eating the cabbages before a cattle herder found him. To read more click HERE.