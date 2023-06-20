Bangkok Police foil kidnapping attempt, 5 arrested and weapons seized at alcohol checkpoint

PHOTO: Khaosod

Five criminals and a kidnapping victim were apprehended by police late last night in Rom Klao, Bangkok. The authorities discovered six firearms and 61 rounds of ammunition in two suspicious vehicles during an alcohol checkpoint inspection near a shopping mall in Min Buri district.

After stopping two suspicious vehicles passing through their alcohol checkpoint, police officers found a man shouting for help from inside a white Chevrolet Sonic. The authorities then searched both the Chevrolet and a red Toyota Yaris, finding five people and various weapons in both cars, including six firearms and 61 rounds of ammunition. The victim, 40 year old Uten, revealed that he had been dining at a restaurant in the Rom Klao area when he heard someone shouting, and two armed men approached him. Despite his confusion, his friends tried to intervene, but the assailants forced Uten into a car.

One in five kidnappers was a known acquaintance of the victim, although they had no prior quarrels. During the ordeal, the group informed Uten that they intended to kill him, leaving him no doubt about his fate. His life was saved, however, when he encountered the police checkpoint and cried for help.

The police official, Jarmorn Thongpan, reported that all five kidnappers, who initially tried to flee, were captured at the scene. Investigations revealed that the kidnappers were all known to the victim, and they had a dispute over some “unpleasant words.” The victim, who suffered injuries, was taken to a hospital for examination, and his relatives filed a complaint at Rama Police Station. The five suspects were handed over to Min Buri Police Station for further investigation, including charges of possessing and carrying firearms without proper permission.

Initially, officials are not convinced by the explanations given by the kidnappers, believing there may be a deeper conflict at the root of the incident. Further investigation is required, including checking the criminal records of all those involved, to determine potential connections to other issues. Additionally, inquiries into the firearms showed that most were registered, but one had its registration removed.

