Large seabird finds refuge on Nonthaburi roof

Sea eagle finds refuge on roof, photo by Sanook.

A large seabird found a refuge on a roof in Thailand’s central Nonthaburi province.

At 5.30pm yesterday, a 63 year old Thai resident of Lebanese descent, Nadim Salhani, reported a large seabird perching on his home’s roof in Sai Ma sub-district of the main city district. Nadim’s children, 24 year old Kamin, and 26 year old Palisa, alerted him to the unusual sight.

The bird was initially uncooperative. It had remnants of a rope still attached to one of its legs, a sign that it had been captured previously.

The family soon identified the creature as a sea eagle, a protected species native to the southern region of Thailand. After the family reported the bird to local police, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation officers arrived onsite to capture the elusive bird.

It eventually took the team less than 10 minutes to catch the sea eagle using a swing and net. The bird will be examined for health and well-being before being released back into the wild.

Recounting the incident, Kamin, Nadim’s son, mentioned that they discovered the large bird when he was letting out their dog. The bird appeared to be attempting to drink water from an air conditioner pipe, indicating possible thirst.

The family offered both water and food to the creature while waiting for authorities to arrive and successfully capture the sea eagle.

Thailand is home to a variety of colourful and wondrous wildlife species.

Last month, wildlife officials in South Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province captured photos of a rare bird, the great argus. Officials at Kathun Wildlife Sanctuary captured the images with camera traps. The great argus is a species of pheasant from Southeast Asia and is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Thai authorities continue to work towards preserving the country’s wildlife, particularly species listed as protected or vulnerable.