Wildlife officials capture photos of rare bird in South Thailand

Great argus caught on camera in South Thailand, photo by Department of Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

Thailand has had another exciting rare animal caught on camera less than a week after such incident was reported.

Wildlife officials in South Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province have captured photos of a rare bird, the great argus. The officials at Kathun Wildlife Sanctuary captured the images with camera traps, according to the Department of Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

Photos from a Facebook post by the department on Monday show the bird proudly spreading its wings and showing off its uniquely patterned feathers.



The great argus is a species of pheasant from Southeast Asia and is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The birds are known for their distinctive brown-plumaged bodies, blue heads and necks, rufous red upper breasts, black hair-like feathers on their crowns and napes, and red legs. The species is threatened by habitat loss and hunting for its feathers and meat.

Great arguses are primarily ground-dwelling birds and are found in forests and other wooded areas. Despite displays similar to polygamous birds, and although great arguses were once thought to be polygamous in the wild, they are actually monogamous.

The chief of the wildlife sanctuary, Teerawut Noonsung, estimates that there are about 20 great argus birds left in the sanctuary, but a survey will be conducted to determine the exact population. Terrawut added that the presence of the vulnerable bird is a testament to the pristine and unspoiled condition of the sanctuary.

Teerawut stressed the importance of using camera traps to detect rare wildlife species, as well as forest encroachers and poachers.

The recent sighting of the rare great argus bird in Kathun Wildlife Sanctuary is positive news for Thailand’s conservation efforts.

The news comes after another rare and endangered animal was spotted at a Thai national park recently.

Officials spotted a serow at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, located in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on August 11. Video footage from Thai media shows the majestic creature carefully and gracefully climbing the very steep, jagged edges of a mountain, and feasting on leaves from trees.