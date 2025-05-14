True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

True Corporation chief pledges dividends, digital expansion and AI shake-up

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
75 2 minutes read
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash
Picture, of True Corporation chief Sigve Brekke, courtesy of Bangkok Post

True Corporation chief Sigve Brekke has hit the ground running, setting out a bold 100-day plan packed with promises of profit, digital dominance, and even a long-overdue payout to shareholders.

Brekke, who took the reins as group chief executive in March, is banking on data, discipline and dividends to spark a revival at the telecom titan, following its blockbuster merger with dtac.

“We brought together two industry leaders and focused hard on performance, financial discipline and synergy. We modernised networks and infused AI into our customer touchpoints.”

And he’s got cash on his mind. For the first time in over 25 years, True is pledging to pay dividends in 2025, now that it’s cleared its mountain of accumulated losses.

Related Articles

The telco posted a tidy 1.6 billion baht net profit after tax in Q1 2025, a far cry from the red ink of yesteryear. Strip out the one-offs, and that figure jumps to 4.3 billion baht, thanks in part to tighter cost controls and post-merger efficiencies.

Still, Brekke isn’t cracking open the champagne just yet.

“I’m not satisfied with our net profit or overall performance. We need to raise our game, outpace our rivals, and raise the bar on service.”

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Skytizens

The pressure’s on, and not just from shareholders. True’s mobile subscriber base shrank by 638,000 in the first quarter, a 1.3% dip from the previous quarter, down to 48.8 million. That’s a 4.4% year-on-year drop, driven by a new focus on quality customers over quantity.

There was a sliver of good news: postpaid users nudged up slightly to 15.3 million, but prepaid numbers fell 2% to 33.5 million, a figure Brekke is keen to turn around. Online subscribers, meanwhile, edged up to 3.8 million, with 5G users hitting 14.2 million, Bangkok Post reported.

Brekke’s eyes are also on the digital horizon. True Internet Data Centre, a CP Group unit, has teamed up with BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners to pump between US$3 and US$5 billion (around 105–175 billion baht) into a new digital infrastructure push, part of True’s ambition to power Thailand’s digital economy.

“A merger is a marathon, but we have to sprint.”

To that end, he’s rolled out a trio of strategic priorities: laser-sharp customer focus, cutting-edge tech, and a motivated workforce. Expect faster integration between True and dtac systems, spruced-up service centres, and a more reliable, AI-driven network.

True also wants to get Thailand buzzing about AI, encouraging both businesses and the public to embrace the tech revolution. Internally, Brekke is keen to forge a unified culture where customer-centric thinking reigns supreme.

With rivals like AIS breathing down their necks, Brekke’s 100-day blitz could make or break True’s bid to bounce back to the top.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

7 minutes ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

23 minutes ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

36 minutes ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

44 minutes ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

54 minutes ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

1 hour ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

1 hour ago
Man arrested for father&#8217;s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

2 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

2 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

2 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

3 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists &#8216;animals&#8217; in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

3 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

5 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

5 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

6 hours ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter Thailand News

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
75 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

True Corporation amps up for royal spectacle along Chao Phraya

True Corporation amps up for royal spectacle along Chao Phraya

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
True Corporation&#8217;s emergency alert system unveiled

True Corporation’s emergency alert system unveiled

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Extend-a-signal: NT tunes in for spectrum band extension

Extend-a-signal: NT tunes in for spectrum band extension

Thursday, June 6, 2024
NBTC crackdown on online scams: 106 million mobile numbers under scrutiny

NBTC crackdown on online scams: 106 million mobile numbers under scrutiny

Sunday, May 19, 2024
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x