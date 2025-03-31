Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution

Bob Scott7 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
Thailand’s solar industry is set to shine brighter as the government launches a one-stop service centre aimed at slashing red tape and supercharging solar panel sales, according to suppliers.

With the Cabinet greenlighting the initiative on March 27, the Energy, Interior, and Industry ministries will team up to streamline the approval process for factory rooftop solar installations, eliminating the frustrating delays that have plagued businesses for years.

More than 72,000 factories nationwide are expected to benefit from the move, which will speed up permissions and fuel demand for solar panels and battery energy storage systems (BESS), said Naruechon Dhumrongpiyawut, chief executive of Gunkul Engineering Plc.

“This could be a game-changer. It will significantly boost the photovoltaic panel market and drive up sales of battery energy storage systems.”

A BESS allows factories to store solar-generated electricity for use at night or during low-sunlight hours, while surplus power can even be sold, pending government approval for peer-to-peer energy trading.

Currently, businesses face a bureaucratic nightmare, navigating six different state agencies just to get a rooftop solar system approved, a process that can drag on for six months or longer, Bangkok Post reported.

Picture of a Gunkul Engineering worker courtesy of Bangkok Post

Treerat Sirichantaropas, CEO of New Energy Plus Solutions Co, believes the new centre will make it easier for factories to ditch expensive grid electricity in favour of solar power.

“This will encourage more factories to make the switch,” he said, predicting a revenue boost for his company following last year’s earnings of 200 million baht.

Last month, Pattaya City threw its hat into the green ring in announcing its mission to transform itself into a low-carbon tourism destination, with ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable energy.

Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, outlined a bold vision for a greener, cleaner future, leveraging solar power and clean energy solutions.

With Thailand looking to ramp up its clean energy push, this initiative could put the country on a fast track to a solar-powered future, one rooftop at a time.

