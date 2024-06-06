Vintage vibes: Public hearing revs up classic car imports

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Foreign Trade Department has initiated a public hearing on a proposed amendment to a notification that would allow the import of certain classic cars for promotional events.

The department’s Director-General, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, announced that a new notification has been drafted for the Commerce Ministry concerning this category of used vehicles. The amendment addresses restrictions on specific used vehicle imports, specifically granting an exemption for vintage cars under tariff classification No.87.03. This exemption does not apply to motorcycles and other vehicles regulated by the Excise Department, Ronnarong said.

“This amendment aims to support events involving classic and vintage cars, such as contests, exhibitions, and caravans, which in turn promote spending by both Thai and foreign tourists.”

Additionally, the amendment is expected to foster the restoration of old cars, positioning Thailand as a regional hub for vintage car trade, exhibitions, and maintenance. The notification aligns with a Cabinet resolution from March 12, which approved measures to promote works of art and vintage cars as part of a national strategy to enhance competitiveness, add value, and ensure consistent economic growth.

A ministerial notification issued in 2019 aimed to reduce air pollution and ensure road safety, according to the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

Government agencies, the private sector, and the public are encouraged to submit their comments on the draft notification via the Office of the Council of State’s website (www.law.go.th) and the Foreign Trade Department’s website (www.dft.go.th) from today until June 12, reported Bangkok Post.

After the public hearing, the draft is set to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

In related news, with a significant decrease in production, Thailand’s car output experienced a 19.28% year-on-year slump in February, with the total units produced amounting to only 133,690, as reported by the Federation of Thai Industries.

The numbers, attributed predominantly to the reduced production of pickup trucks and increased imports of electric vehicles, starkly contrast the 12.46% dip recorded in January.