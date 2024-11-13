Thailand plans 14 new floating solar farms to boost renewable energy

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is pushing forward with the development of 14 new floating solar farm projects as part of its strategic efforts to increase renewable energy production. These projects, with a combined capacity of 2,656 megawatts, are set to be constructed on the reservoirs of seven hydroelectric dams under the latest national power development plan (PDP) for 2024.

EGAT operates nine dams and has outlined plans for 16 floating solar farm projects, totalling a capacity of 2,725 megawatts, according to the PDP. To date, two of these projects have been completed at two separate dam locations.

The PDP serves as the long-term blueprint established by energy officials to guide the development of the country’s power supply. Covering the period from 2024 to 2037, the plan aims to significantly increase the share of energy derived from renewable resources to 51% by the end of the cycle, rising from 20% at the close of 2023. Concurrently, it seeks to decrease reliance on fossil-fuel-based power plants, reducing their contribution to 45% by 2037, down from 70% last year.

Thidade Eiamsai, deputy governor of power plant development and renewable energy at EGAT, stated that the organisation is committed to expediting the development of the 14 floating solar farms. These are to be located at Bhumibol, Sirikit, Srinakarin, Vajiralongkorn, Chulabhorn, Bang Lang, and Rajjaprabha dams.

EGAT’s inaugural floating solar farm became operational in December 2021 at the Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, with a capacity of 45 megawatts. A second facility, generating 24 megawatts, was launched at the Ubolratana Dam in Khon Kaen, beginning operations in March 2024.

Looking ahead, EGAT plans to commence construction of three additional floating solar farms early next year, with a combined output capacity of 348 megawatts. The most substantial of these projects, boasting a capacity of 158 megawatts, will be developed at Bhumibol Dam.



Another, with a capacity of 140 megawatts, is slated for Srinakarin Dam, while the third, with a 50 megawatts capacity, will be situated at Vajiralongkorn Dam. The total development cost for these projects is estimated at 13 billion baht (US$374 million), with operations expected to start between 2026 and 2027.

Egat is in the process of preparing a proposal for the Energy Ministry’s approval, which will include plans to connect the generated electricity to the national grid.

The 2024 PDP maintains the same capacity targets for floating solar farms as were set in the 2018 PDP, comprising a total of 2,725 megawatts from 16 projects across nine dams, reported Bangkok Post.

Before the revision of the 2018 PDP, EGAT had envisioned a long-term expansion of its floating solar farm capacity to approximately 5,000 megawatts over the subsequent two decades. However, this ambitious plan did not receive the necessary approval to proceed.