Thailand partners with Asean organisations to develop electric vehicle battery technology

Thailand has joined forces with five technology and electric vehicle (EV) organisations in Asean to conduct a joint study and develop EV battery technology, in efforts to strengthen the booming EV industry in the region. This collaboration aims not only to enhance the EV ecosystem but also to support Asean’s economy under its sustainable development concept, stated Pimpa Limthongkul, the president of the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association (Testa).

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding battery development was signed by Testa along with five partners during the inaugural Asean Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology Conference that took place in Bali, Indonesia. The three-day event, starting on May 9, wrapped up recently. Limthongkul commented that the MOU was set to bolster collaboration within the region, marking a solid starting point for all parties involved to unite forces in a significant and rapidly expanding industry.

According to Yossapong Laoonual, head of the Research Centre at the King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, the primary focus of the MOU between the six leading associations in the region is to support research and development collaboration in the field of batteries. The parties plan to establish and advocate for an Asean battery ecosystem, which would encourage growth in the battery industry throughout the region, Laoonual added.

The associations are set to work together in the joint development and promotion of the Asean battery ecosystem, as well as organising events for networking possibilities and undertaking research and development in battery technology, safety, standards, and the circular economy.

Thailand is also championing the circular economy within the framework of the bio, circular, and green economic model, with circular economy-based production focusing on the process of upcycling to increase the value of unwanted materials, making them reusable.

Kenneth Soh, who leads Hioki E.E. Corporation’s global business development unit, stated that this cooperation would bring a diverse range of players in the EV and battery industries together to further promote EVs amongst Asean nations. As a large automotive market, Asean’s petrol-powered cars and motorcycles account for 40% of all vehicles worldwide.

Hioki E.E. Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of testing and measuring instruments, supports the partnership between Testa and five organisations, including the Singapore Battery Consortium, the National Centre for Sustainable Transportation Technology of Indonesia, the National Battery Research Institute of Indonesia, NanoMalaysia Berhad, and the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, reports Bangkok Post.