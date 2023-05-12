Cops bust Bangkok gambling ring with over 150 million baht in circulation

Gambling network busted, photo by The Pattaya News.

Cops busted an online gambling ring in Bangkok with over 150 million baht in circulation.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested 10 suspects who are believed to be part of a large online gambling network called “Hai Jiew Talat Noi.” According to the (CIB), the group had over 150 million baht in circulation.

The 10 suspects are: 37 year old Atchara Sunthornchataphong, 38 year old Natthapachet Phu Aphiphat Thanakit, 37 year old Lertpisit Trongchai-anan, 38 year old Chumpol Suwanno, 32 year old Jitraporn Meesuk, 48 year old Chantima Choengwanich, 32 year old Suthida Kitthaweekoon, 43 year old Thani Teepana, 31 year old Kanchana Saetia, and 40 year old Chadaporn Siriwattakul, all of whom are Thai nationals.

Police seized 1 million baht in cash, five firearms, five cars, two Rolex wristwatches, 10 gold necklaces, bracelets and rings, nine gold bars, two land deeds, eight branded bags, 360 amulets, one safe box, and many bank account books, ATM cards, and credit cards.

CIB officers stated that the arrest followed the dismantling of an online gambling ring operated by the Hai Jiew Talat Noi network and the Silom-Rama 2 network. During the first operation, 13 suspects were arrested, including the website’s owner, shareholders, and employees, along with gambling equipment such as baccarat tables, card decks, computers, and live streaming devices.

Police then conducted another investigation and arrested the 10 suspects listed above, The Pattaya News reported. Three of the suspects managed to escape.

The employee suspects reportedly admitted to providing gambling services to people, while the owner and shareholders denied all allegations. They have all been charged with several gambling charges.

Follow us on :













This news comes after another gambling scandal in Thailand was reported earlier this week.

Thai gangster-turned-actor Panya Yimumphai – famous for his role in ‘A Prayer Before Dawn’ – was arrested on gambling charges at a house in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, on Monday. Thailand’s Cyber Police raided the property after Panya, better known for his gang name Keng Laiprang (“Keng Camouflage”), posted a TikTok clip inviting his followers to gamble on an illegal website.