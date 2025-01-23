Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

A viral video captured a drunk foreign man crawling along a road in the Town in Town neighbourhood of Wang Thong Lang district, Bangkok, causing a traffic jam during the morning rush hour.

The news Facebook page Jmoi v+ shared pictures and a video of the foreign man, whose nationality remains unidentified, crawling in the middle of the road. Two Thai men who witnessed the incident attempted to remove him from traffic for his safety, but the man refused assistance.

The two men decided to pull him by his shirt, dragging him to the footpath. Despite this, the foreign man continued to resist and lay face up on the road, causing significant traffic delays.

At the end of the video, a group of Thai men and motorcycle taxi riders carried the foreigner onto a police pickup. It remains unclear whether the foreign man faced any legal charges for his disruptive behaviour.

The exact time of the incident was not disclosed in the report. According to the page, a Thai motorist recorded this video when he and his child were on their way to a school and workplace.

Jmoi v+ page noted that similar incidents occurred in the Town in Town area on previous occasions. Locals and motorists reportedly witnessed such events multiple times.

The page urged local police officers to investigate the entertainment venues in the area to see whether the foreign man’s behaviour was influenced by alcohol or illegal substances obtained from these venues.

In a related incident, a drunk foreign man attacked app-based motorcycle taxi riders in Phuket earlier this month. The victims reported that the foreigner wanted to visit a massage parlour, but as the parlour was fully booked, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

In another case, a drunk foreigner caused an accident on a Pattaya road when he crashed his SUV into a som tam cart, injuring the food vendor. The man’s Thai girlfriend, who was also under the influence of alcohol, defended her boyfriend and accused the vendor of faking his injuries.