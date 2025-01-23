Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
89 1 minute read
Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A viral video captured a drunk foreign man crawling along a road in the Town in Town neighbourhood of Wang Thong Lang district, Bangkok, causing a traffic jam during the morning rush hour.

The news Facebook page Jmoi v+ shared pictures and a video of the foreign man, whose nationality remains unidentified, crawling in the middle of the road. Two Thai men who witnessed the incident attempted to remove him from traffic for his safety, but the man refused assistance.

Advertisements

The two men decided to pull him by his shirt, dragging him to the footpath. Despite this, the foreign man continued to resist and lay face up on the road, causing significant traffic delays.

At the end of the video, a group of Thai men and motorcycle taxi riders carried the foreigner onto a police pickup. It remains unclear whether the foreign man faced any legal charges for his disruptive behaviour.

Related Articles

The exact time of the incident was not disclosed in the report. According to the page, a Thai motorist recorded this video when he and his child were on their way to a school and workplace.

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Jmoi v+ page noted that similar incidents occurred in the Town in Town area on previous occasions. Locals and motorists reportedly witnessed such events multiple times.

The page urged local police officers to investigate the entertainment venues in the area to see whether the foreign man’s behaviour was influenced by alcohol or illegal substances obtained from these venues.

Advertisements
Drunk foreigner caught on viral video crawling on Bangkok road
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

In a related incident, a drunk foreign man attacked app-based motorcycle taxi riders in Phuket earlier this month. The victims reported that the foreigner wanted to visit a massage parlour, but as the parlour was fully booked, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

In another case, a drunk foreigner caused an accident on a Pattaya road when he crashed his SUV into a som tam cart, injuring the food vendor. The man’s Thai girlfriend, who was also under the influence of alcohol, defended her boyfriend and accused the vendor of faking his injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat Environment News

Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat

19 minutes ago
Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud Business News

Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud

20 minutes ago
Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam Bangkok News

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

20 minutes ago
Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium Crime News

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

52 minutes ago
DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year Thailand News

DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

57 minutes ago
Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead Bangkok News

Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

1 hour ago
Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back Central Thailand News

Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back

1 hour ago
Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives Business News

Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives

1 hour ago
Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute Crime News

Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute

2 hours ago
Blackchin tilapia outbreak tackled with new action plan in Thailand Thailand News

Blackchin tilapia outbreak tackled with new action plan in Thailand

2 hours ago
US and Thai stocks rise as Trump delays tariff hikes Business News

US and Thai stocks rise as Trump delays tariff hikes

3 hours ago
PTT Station lowers benzine, gasohol prices except E85 Thailand News

PTT Station lowers benzine, gasohol prices except E85

3 hours ago
DSI investigates possible tampering in Tangmo&#8217;s death case Bangkok News

DSI investigates possible tampering in Tangmo’s death case

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest drug suspect after tense standoff in Nakhon Nayok Crime News

Thai police arrest drug suspect after tense standoff in Nakhon Nayok

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s van overturns in Pattaya, sparks traffic chaos Crime News

Chinese tourist’s van overturns in Pattaya, sparks traffic chaos

3 hours ago
Revenue officer in Udon Thani investigated for livestreaming at work Thailand News

Revenue officer in Udon Thani investigated for livestreaming at work

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai police arrest foreigner for selling psilocybin mushrooms Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police arrest foreigner for selling psilocybin mushrooms

4 hours ago
Turkish tourist robbed of 70k baht by transgender in Pattaya Crime News

Turkish tourist robbed of 70k baht by transgender in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Illicit cigarettes seized in Buriram; 42 million baht loss reported Crime News

Illicit cigarettes seized in Buriram; 42 million baht loss reported

4 hours ago
3 orangutans destined for Bangkok seized in smuggling bust Crime News

3 orangutans destined for Bangkok seized in smuggling bust

4 hours ago
Myanmar migrants smuggling ring busted in Ayutthaya Crime News

Myanmar migrants smuggling ring busted in Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Thailand and Yokohama strengthen Bangkok Port collaboration Bangkok News

Thailand and Yokohama strengthen Bangkok Port collaboration

4 hours ago
Irrawaddy dolphin dies of freshwater shock in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Irrawaddy dolphin dies of freshwater shock in Prachin Buri

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s first LGBTQ+ couple registers marriage on historic day Bangkok News

Thailand’s first LGBTQ+ couple registers marriage on historic day

4 hours ago
Thai man wins nearly 100 million baht in Korean lottery Thailand News

Thai man wins nearly 100 million baht in Korean lottery

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
89 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

52 minutes ago
DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

57 minutes ago
Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

1 hour ago
Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back

Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back

1 hour ago