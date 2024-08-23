Thailand unveils National Cyber Academy to enhance cybersecurity

Picture courtesy of BlueKey IT official website

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has introduced the Thailand National Cyber Academy in a bid to enhance cybersecurity literacy across the nation.

Caretaker Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong emphasised that the academy will significantly contribute to the development of IT professionals at all age levels, thereby bolstering national cybersecurity.

This initiative is part of the second phase of the NCSA’s comprehensive cybersecurity capacity-building programme, which offers courses on both basic and advanced cybersecurity to those managing critical information infrastructure in the public and private sectors.

Prasert noted that the academy serves as a hub for raising cybersecurity awareness among the public, including operational and executive levels within organisations.

“We need to have personnel who are well equipped with the capacity to deal with increasingly complex cyber threats.”

NCSA Secretary-General Amorn Chomchoey highlighted that in the first phase of the capacity-building programme last year, the agency delivered knowledge and courses via its platforms to various demographics, including youth, working-age individuals, the older, and disabled people. This phase reached over one million users and accumulated more than two million hours of learning.

The initial phase also saw the agency collaborate with 14 universities to develop cybersecurity courses for students and launch a cyber-clinic programme, which engaged over 4,000 participants.

In related news, the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024, conducted by Advanced Info Service, revealed that more than half of the respondents lacked adequate knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity and safety, particularly in areas posing personal and organisational risks.

The survey had 50,965 respondents from across the country.

The findings showed that many Thais are unaware of the risks associated with ransomware attacks, using public WiFi for financial transactions, and setting easily guessable passwords like their date of birth, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand’s Education Ministry plans to limit digital device use in schools due to concerns over students’ cognitive and emotional development. Research indicates excessive screen time hampers concentration and lowers IQ.