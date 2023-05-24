Thailand flight sales soar, searches for outbound trips up 200% in Q1

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

The first quarter of this year saw international flight sales to Thailand surpass 2019 figures, while searches for outbound Thai flights and overseas accommodation rose by 200%, according to online travel agency Traveloka.

Iko Putera, the company’s chief executive of transport, anticipates a positive travel trend for Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia this year. This is driven by pent-up demand from those with purchasing power and individuals who have saved for post-pandemic trips.

Putera also highlighted the growth of social media usage, which has helped to boost marketing and sales, encouraging more people to travel. However, limited flight capacity remains a challenge as airlines gradually increase capacity to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the possibility of a global economic recession, Putera noted that tourism spending has remained stable, along with strong tourism demand.

Top destinations in Thailand for international visitors include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. Popular packages feature the Chao Phraya River dinner cruise. As for outbound markets, the first quarter saw a 200% year-on-year increase in searches for international flights and accommodation. Major destinations include Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Georgia is an emerging destination for Thai travellers due to its picturesque scenery, affordable prices, and free visa policies. Putera said the company has observed a significant surge in sales on the platform.

For domestic travel, the most popular package was for aquariums, primarily purchased by family groups.

Traveloka aims to expand its business in Southeast Asia over the next three to five years, offering more packages to attract Southeast Asian travellers to other regions. Putera pointed out that tourist behaviour has changed, with people now tending to plan their trips in advance.

Traveloka remains focused on providing flexible packages, such as refunds and rescheduling options, as well as tailor-made packages for specific segments.

With a new government set to take office, Putera suggested that Thailand should concentrate on developing new destinations and infrastructure beyond Phuket and Chiang Mai. He also urged the administration to invest in human resources in the tech industry to support innovative tourism.

Traveloka’s top three markets include Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Traveloka International Travel Fair 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 2 on the platform, offering discounts on flights, hotels, and attractions, reported Bangkok Post.