Thailand’s hydrogen hype: Fuelling a cleaner future

Picture courtesy of Rafael Classen rcphotostock.com from pexels.com

Thailand is gearing up to construct a hydrogen economy, motivated by both state and business initiatives to advance hydrogen fuel ventures and foster cleaner energy usage.

The nation’s potential for a low carbon-driven economy is gaining traction following a joint announcement by PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC), the largest petrochemical producer in Thailand, and Bangkok Industrial Gas, the country’s leading industrial gas producer. The two companies have committed to a collaborative study on hydrogen fuel development.

This initiative follows a statement from the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), indicating that hydrogen fuel will be incorporated into the revised power development plan (PDP). The revised PDP aims for hydrogen-produced electricity to constitute 5% of the total power supply.

The initial phase will utilise blue hydrogen, which involves producing hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture and storage technology. The updated PDP is scheduled for enforcement from 2024 to 2037.

The chief operating officer of PTTGC’s base and intermediate chemicals, Toasaporn Boonyapipat, mentioned that this collaboration is expected to help both companies reach a net-zero emissions target by 2050. The net-zero target aims to balance greenhouse gas emissions with their absorption.

“We have yet to determine which types of hydrogen, blue or green, we will develop and the materials to be used for hydrogen fuel production.”

Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen, which can be used for power generation and manufacturing processes, is produced by using renewable energy to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis.

The partnership focuses on developing and expanding infrastructure while stimulating both demand and supply within the hydrogen business chain in Thailand. The companies aim to bolster the growth of hydrogen-related businesses to meet future demand for carbon-free fuels in sectors such as automotive and aviation.

Bangkok Industrial Gas has a vested interest in hydrogen fuel technology, partly due to its association with US-based Air Products, the largest hydrogen business operator globally by investment value, according to managing director Piyabut Charuphen.

Air Products recently invested in the world’s largest green hydrogen production facility in Neom, Saudi Arabia. This facility uses renewable energy to generate electricity for green ammonia production, which is then shipped globally.

Through renewable energy and electrolysis, developers can separate hydrogen from water and bond it with nitrogen in the air to produce green ammonia.

Shipping ammonia is safer and less costly than transporting hydrogen. Since ammonia contains hydrogen, users can separate the hydrogen for use as fuel.

The collaboration between PTTGC and Bangkok Industrial Gas is expected to lay the groundwork for Thailand’s hydrogen economy, leveraging blue and green hydrogen technologies to meet ambitious carbon reduction goals and support sustainable energy initiatives, reported Bangkok Post.